COVID-19 keeps Dutch rider Demi Vollering from Road Worlds start

The packed with options Dutch team at the UCI Road World Championships elite women’s road race all of a sudden had one less to choose from on Saturday, with Demi Vollering not starting the combined elite/U23 women’s road race after testing positive to COVID-19.

“Feeling incredible sad to miss the World Championship today. As I felt so good, trainings here in Australia went very well, and I felt strong healthy and ready," said Vollering in an Instagram post. “But Thursday morning I woke up very ill, I decided to not leave the room and did a rapid test, it came out positive.”

“I was lucky enough all those years to avoid covid, but life can be a bitch, and covid got me finally..I wish my teammates from [team Netherlands] all the best!! Hopefully luck will be on our side again soon!

It already hadn’t been the easiest of run-ins to the 164.3km elite women’s road race on Saturday, given world number one Annemiek van Vleuten crashed and fractured her elbow at the start of Wednesday’s mixed relay team time trial. Van Vleuten lined up, with her elbow heavily bandaged however with some question over how it may impact her ability to get out of the saddle on the climbs.

Vollering had been an obvious choice to make the most of the climbs if Van Vleuten’s injury meant she couldn’t, that was until that positive COVID-19 test. However, that, doesn't mean that the always talent packed Dutch team is out of options if Van Vleuten, is hampered by the injury, with Marianne Vos never far from the top of the list of favourites.

The race runs from Helensburgh, south of Sydney, down the coast to Wollongong before heading out for a loop of the Mount Keira circuit and the biggest climb of the day – 8.7km with a 5% average gradient and a 15% maximum – before rolling into six loops of the city circuit. The centrepiece of the 17.1km corner heavy circuit is Mt Pleasant – 1.1km averaging 7.7% with a maximum of 14%.

The elite Dutch women have already claimed one world title from the racing in Wollongong, with Ellen van Dijk winning the individual time trial on Sunday. The team, also, have a strong prospect for the U23 women's title with Shirin van Anrooij, who came second in the U23 category in the time trial.