33 years on from Lance Armstrong, no Tadej Pogačar at World Championships 'gives the US probably our best shot at a win since Lance in '93', says Vermaerke

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'All of us on the team are pretty used to these Monument-length 250km races' says UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider amid aggressive Vuelta campaign

Kevin Vermaerke riding with US teammates at Zurich Worlds
Kevin Vermaerke during Worlds (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since Lance Armstrong brought the United States their last elite men's road race title at the UCI Road World Championships in 1993, the top 10 has only been breached by a different US rider on six occasions out of 33: Twice by Chann McRae (1999 and 2000), by Chris Horner in 2004, Tyler Farrar in 2011, Neilson Powless in 2021, and Quinn Simmons two years ago.

But with double defending champion Tadej Pogačar unfortunately being forced to end his season as a result of his crash at the Vuelta a España, his trade teammate at UAE Team Emirates-XRG Kevin Vermaerke, believes this is the USA's best chance at another victory since Armstrong won in Oslo.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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