'If we do everything perfect, we have a good shot at a medal' - Brandon McNulty falls one spot short of TT medal at Road Worlds but says US has numbers for road race

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Elite debut at Worlds for Artem Shmidt produces top 20 in time trial as 'good one-hour power to help the guys' on Sunday

Brandon McNulty during the Men&#039;s Elite individual time trial at the 2026 UCI Road World Championships in Montreal. (Photo by Andrej Ivanov / AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brandon McNulty, now an elder-statesman of Team USA at 28, was in reach of his first elite Road World Championships medal for a second time in his career, only to see his stay in a time trial podium hot seat go cold as the final two riders crossed the finish line Sunday.

McNulty crossed the line three riders after Paul Seixas and was just 12 seconds short of the Frenchman's then-first place effort over 39.2km. In the end, McNulty was toppled off the podium for fourth by the final two riders - winner Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) and  Filippo Ganna (Italy). 

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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