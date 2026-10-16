'Lemon still has juice to squeeze' - Taylor Phinney clocks new personal best for Individual Pursuit at UCI Track World Championships

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Phinney finishes eighth behind Italy's Jonathan Milan

Taylor Phinney (USA) during Individual Pursuit qualifying at the 2026 Tissot UCI Track World Championships - Chongming Shanghai Velodrome, Shanghai, China
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Taylor Phinney’s return to competition at this week’s UCI Track World Championships was much heralded, and while neither he or the US Team Pursuit team managed to take home a medal, Phinney was rightly delighted with his performance in the Individual event held on Friday.

Phinney retired from the professional peloton prematurely in 2019, aged only 29 after a career in which he won 13 races, including a stage of the Giro d’Italia. But while he is perhaps best known as a road rider, he is no stranger to the track, and though the decision to return to international competition might have been a surprise, that he chose the velodrome as the location for that return was not.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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