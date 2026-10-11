Gravel World Championships: Magnus Bak Klaris sprints to huge victory in thrilling elite men's race
Dane beats defending champion Florian Vermeersch, Connor Swift and teammate Mads Würtz Schmidt in four-up sprint to the line
Gravel specialist Magnus Bak Klaris (Denmark) outsprinted an elite trio of defending champion Florian Vermeersch (Belgium), Connor Swift (Great Britain) and his own teammate Mads Würtz Schmidt to win the the elite men’s title at the UCI Gravel World Championships in Nannup, Australia.
After an attempt at a late flier, Swift was forced to lead out the quartet with 300 metres to go followed by Bak Klaris, Vermeersch and Würtz Schmidt. Swift jumped first, and very nearly led to the line, but the 30-year old Dane was able to come around and get the win.
Vermeersch took second and Swift was third across the line.
Bak Klaris had spent most of the day working for Würtz Schmidt, closing down attacks, until the four riders escaped in the final five kilometres. Then, the Traka 360 winner attacked with Swift on his wheel but it was Bak Klaris who closed the gap.
Putting pressure at the front. Würtz Schmidt slid out on a corner while Swift continued to push the pace but Würtz Schmidt was able to catch back on, as the four riders sped towards the finish line.
More to follow...
Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country)
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Magnus Bak Klaris (Denmark)
|
4:09:05
|
2
|
Florian Vermeersch (Belgium)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Connor Swift (Great Britain)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Mads Würtz Schmidt (Denmark)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Paul Voss (Germany)
|
0:00:07
|
6
|
Keegan Swenson (United States)
|
0:00:07
|
7
|
Martin Stošek (Czech Republic)
|
0:00:08
|
8
|
Stan Dewulf (Belgium)
|
0:00:40
|
9
|
Matthew Beers (South Africa)
|
0:00:42
|
10
|
Peter Schulting (Netherlands)
|
0:01:22
|
11
|
Henrique Da Silva Avancini (Brazil)
|
0:03:29
|
12
|
Lukas Pöstlberger (Austria)
|
0:04:02
|
13
|
Casey South (Switzerland)
|
0:04:55
|
14
|
Jenson Young (Great Britain)
|
0:06:08
|
15
|
Mathijs Loman (Netherlands)
|
0:08:03
|
16
|
Loïc Bettendorff (Luxembourg)
|
0:08:42
|
17
|
Griffin Easter (United States)
|
0:08:47
|
18
|
Jonas Lindberg (Denmark)
|
0:08:52
|
19
|
Michael Tjulander (Sweden)
|
0:08:52
|
20
|
Mark Chong (Australia)
|
0:09:12
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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