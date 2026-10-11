Gravel World Championships: Magnus Bak Klaris sprints to huge victory in thrilling elite men's race

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Dane beats defending champion Florian Vermeersch, Connor Swift and teammate Mads Würtz Schmidt in four-up sprint to the line

Picture by James Raison/SWpix.com - 11/10/2026 - Cycling - 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships - Nannup, Western Australia, Australia - Men’s Elite - Magnus Bak Klaris (Denmark) wins to become World Champion with Florian Vermeersch (Belgium) in second and Connor Swift (Great Britain) in third
(Image credit: James Raison/SWpix.com)
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Gravel specialist Magnus Bak Klaris (Denmark) outsprinted an elite trio of defending champion Florian Vermeersch (Belgium), Connor Swift (Great Britain) and his own teammate Mads Würtz Schmidt to win the the elite men’s title at the UCI Gravel World Championships in Nannup, Australia.

After an attempt at a late flier, Swift was forced to lead out the quartet with 300 metres to go followed by Bak Klaris, Vermeersch and Würtz Schmidt. Swift jumped first, and very nearly led to the line, but the 30-year old Dane was able to come around and get the win.

Vermeersch took second and Swift was third across the line.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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