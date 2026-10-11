Gravel World Championships: Magnus Bak Klaris sprints to huge victory in thrilling elite men's race

Gravel specialist Magnus Bak Klaris (Denmark) outsprinted an elite trio of defending champion Florian Vermeersch (Belgium), Connor Swift (Great Britain) and his own teammate Mads Würtz Schmidt to win the the elite men’s title at the UCI Gravel World Championships in Nannup, Australia.



After an attempt at a late flier, Swift was forced to lead out the quartet with 300 metres to go followed by Bak Klaris, Vermeersch and Würtz Schmidt. Swift jumped first, and very nearly led to the line, but the 30-year old Dane was able to come around and get the win.

Vermeersch took second and Swift was third across the line.

Bak Klaris had spent most of the day working for Würtz Schmidt, closing down attacks, until the four riders escaped in the final five kilometres. Then, the Traka 360 winner attacked with Swift on his wheel but it was Bak Klaris who closed the gap.

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Putting pressure at the front. Würtz Schmidt slid out on a corner while Swift continued to push the pace but Würtz Schmidt was able to catch back on, as the four riders sped towards the finish line.

More to follow...

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Top 20 Position Rider (Country) Time Gap 1 Magnus Bak Klaris (Denmark) 4:09:05 2 Florian Vermeersch (Belgium) Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Connor Swift (Great Britain) Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Denmark) Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Paul Voss (Germany) 0:00:07 6 Keegan Swenson (United States) 0:00:07 7 Martin Stošek (Czech Republic) 0:00:08 8 Stan Dewulf (Belgium) 0:00:40 9 Matthew Beers (South Africa) 0:00:42 10 Peter Schulting (Netherlands) 0:01:22 11 Henrique Da Silva Avancini (Brazil) 0:03:29 12 Lukas Pöstlberger (Austria) 0:04:02 13 Casey South (Switzerland) 0:04:55 14 Jenson Young (Great Britain) 0:06:08 15 Mathijs Loman (Netherlands) 0:08:03 16 Loïc Bettendorff (Luxembourg) 0:08:42 17 Griffin Easter (United States) 0:08:47 18 Jonas Lindberg (Denmark) 0:08:52 19 Michael Tjulander (Sweden) 0:08:52 20 Mark Chong (Australia) 0:09:12

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