'Until the last kilometre I did the perfect race' – Florian Vermeersch misses defence but keeps his Gravel World Championships podium record intact in Nannup

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'I was actually pretty confident I could do a good sprint' says defending champion after coming second to Magnus Bak Klaris in a four-way charge to the line

Florian Vermeersch (Belgium) hanging onto Keegan Swenson&#039;s (United States) wheel on a climb during the 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships
Florian Vermeersch (Belgium) hanging onto Keegan Swenson's (United States) wheel on a climb during the 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Florian Vermeersch (Belgium) came into the Nannup UCI Gravel World Championships with a perfect podium record and as defending champion, and when he was coming toward the finish line with four riders, it looked like there was every chance he would spend another year in the rainbow stripes.

That was even despite the challenge of a climb-heavy course, with 3,713 vertical metres of climbing across 144km, which in theory should have worked against the WorldTour Classics specialist who races for UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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