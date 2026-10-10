'At the end of the day, you can only try' – Despite puncture and a late crash, Rosa Klöser claws back silver at UCI Gravel World Championships

News
By
Published

'I won't lie, it was a really big goal' says 2024 Unbound winner of world title chase

Rosa Klöser (Germany) after taking silver at the UCI Gravel World Championships elite women&#039;s race
Rosa Klöser (Germany) after taking silver at the UCI Gravel World Championships elite women's race (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

It was just 20km into the UCI Gravel World Championships elite women's race on Saturday and Rosa Klöser (Germany) thought it may have already been over, when a tricky flat dropped her out of the lead group not long before the first crucial climb of the day.

But somehow, some 100km later, she was out front with Marianne Vos (Netherlands) and contending for the win.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.