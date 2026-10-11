The gravel specialist gets it – A surprise win for Magnus Bak Klaris breaks domination of road pros on top step of Gravel World Championships podium

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'I said before the start that I wanted to risk it and go for a big result and it was the podium I was thinking about' says Danish rider who paid his own way to world title race

A winning Magnus Bak Klaris (Denmark) flanked by two WorldTour road professionals, Florian Vermeersch (Belgium) with silver and Connor Swift (Great Britain) with his second bronze
A winning Magnus Bak Klaris (Denmark) flanked by two WorldTour road professionals, Florian Vermeersch (Belgium) with silver and Connor Swift (Great Britain) with his second bronze (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

It has taken five years, but finally a gravel specialist has taken victory at the UCI Gravel World Championships and it came in the form of an unexpected winner, even for that winner himself.

The big gravel names that everyone were expecting would be the best chance to take the mantle in the event dominated by road pros since its inception in 2022 were the likes of three-time Life Time Grand Prix winner and 2023 Unbound Gravel champion Keegan Swenson (United States), or this year's Unbound and The Traka 360 winner Mads Würtz Schmidt (Denmark).

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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