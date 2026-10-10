'I just had nothing to lose' – Tiffany Cromwell delivers feisty farewell in Nannup at home UCI Gravel World Championships

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'It was just one of those days where you're just not thinking, you're not doubting yourself' says the retiring Australian rider after coming eighth in her final race

Tiffany Cromwell (Australia) on the charge in her final race before retiring, the UCI Gravel World Championships in Nannup
Tiffany Cromwell (Australia) on the charge in her final race before retiring, the UCI Gravel World Championships in Nannup (Image credit: James Raison / SWpix.com)

It wasn't the fairytale winning ending for Tiffany Cromwell as she took on her last race at the UCI Gravel World Championships in Nannup, but one thing that's certain is that it wasn't for lack of trying.

The Australian rider has won at the SEVEN Gravel World Series race held in the same location three times, and she was going to make the most of that home advantage to time her moves.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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