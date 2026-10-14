Giro del Veneto: Alessandro Covi pulls off first win of 2026 with well-timed sprint

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Jayco AlUla rider tops Charmig, Cosnefroy in ProSeries race

VINCENZA, ITALY - OCTOBER 14: Alessandro Covi of Italy and Team Jayco AlUla celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of (L-R) Anthon Charmig of Denmark and Team Uno-X Mobility and Benoit Cosnefroy of France and Team UAE Team Emirates - XRG during the 89th Giro del Veneto 2026 a 167km one day race from Verona to Vicenza on October 14, 2026 in Vicenza, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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An exceptionally long uphill drive for the line netted Jayco-AlUla racer Alessandro Covi a small bunch sprint victory on home soil in the Giro del Veneto on Wednesday.

Covi began his move some 300 metres to go on Vicenza's Monte Berico, and the Italian climber narrowly fended off a almost equally persistent Uno-X Mobility's Anthon Charmig to claim his first victory since a stage of the Vuelta a Asturias last year.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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