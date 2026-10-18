Veneto Classic: Brandon McNulty punctuates season with first victory in rainbow stripes

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Anthon Charmig soloes to second while UAE Team Emirates-XRG lands second rider on podium with Pavel Sivakov in third

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates - XRG) earns his first race win in the world champion&#039;s jersey at Veneto Classic 2026
Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates - XRG) earns his first race win in the world champion's jersey at Veneto Classic 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) scored his first race victory in the rainbow bands on Sunday, winning solo at Veneto Classic.

With 10km remaining in the 157.6km contest, McNulty put in a major acceleration and escaped to the front on a single-handed charge.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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