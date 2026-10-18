Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates - XRG) earns his first race win in the world champion's jersey at Veneto Classic 2026

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) scored his first race victory in the rainbow bands on Sunday, winning solo at Veneto Classic.

With 10km remaining in the 157.6km contest, McNulty put in a major acceleration and escaped to the front on a single-handed charge.

Anthon Charmig (Uno-X Mobility) pursued his former breakaway partner but could not close down the time trial effort of the World Champion, going second 1:05 later. McNulty's teammate Pavel Sivakov emerged from a small group of chasers for the final podium spot, 1:30 off the pace.

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Since winning the men's road race world title in September, McNulty has engaged in a packed October of Italian one-day races, going second at Coppa Agostini and fifth at Il Lombardia. He capped the final race of the European road season with a dominant win.

"It was special to win in the jersey, but I really wanted to try to win one race before the end of the year in it. So yeah, today's the last day to do it. I'm really happy," McNulty explained to broadcasters as the finish.

"When you're in the jersey like this, you're watched by everyone. So it's a bit different."

He said once he got in the day's breakaway with Charmig, he knew he had try to drop the Dane by time he got to Diesel Farm, a 1.2km gravel road with an average gradient of 10.2%.

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"I guess there was still one more kicker, [after Diesel Farm] but where I went was the hardest climb of the day, and I knew I had to go as hard as I could there. It worked well, so it's perfect."

Winning combination of cobbles and gravel

Fall colours had not yet reached the Veneto region as forested sections cast dark shadows on the cobblestone sections that dotted the second half of the 157.6km route. The demanding course between Cittadella and Bassano del Grappa was characterised by a series of sharp ascents, six times on the cobbles of La Tisa scattered along the route, including four times on a 12km circuit, leaving to final ascents on the final 15km to the finish.

With 80km to go and the first of the four La Tisa circuits approaching, the peloton began to splinter for good and 21 riders formed the front bunch.

Charmig had fired several times in an attempt to go away, and was successful with 40km to go as McNulty joined him.

Breakaway duo of Anthon Charmig (Uno-X Mobility) and Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates - XRG) (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the penultimate ascent of the cobbles on La Tisa, McNulty and Charmig carried a 52-second advantage on what was the peloton, now reduced to 21 riders, and the lead went over one minute as they crested the narrow climb.

With 18km to go, a group of three - Sivakov, Clément Berthet (Groupama-FDJ United) and Quinten Hermans (Pinarello Q36.5) - emerged behind the leaders with 1:20 to close.

The stiff Diesel Farm gravel climb approached with 10km to go, and McNulty got out of saddle and punched the pedals to escape Charmig and went alone on the washed out dirt road with under 10km to go.

McNulty sailed to the finish solo, his first win since securing the rainbow stripes in Montreal.

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