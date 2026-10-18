Veneto Classic: Brandon McNulty punctuates season with first victory in rainbow stripes
Anthon Charmig soloes to second while UAE Team Emirates-XRG lands second rider on podium with Pavel Sivakov in third
Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) scored his first race victory in the rainbow bands on Sunday, winning solo at Veneto Classic.
With 10km remaining in the 157.6km contest, McNulty put in a major acceleration and escaped to the front on a single-handed charge.
Anthon Charmig (Uno-X Mobility) pursued his former breakaway partner but could not close down the time trial effort of the World Champion, going second 1:05 later. McNulty's teammate Pavel Sivakov emerged from a small group of chasers for the final podium spot, 1:30 off the pace.
Since winning the men's road race world title in September, McNulty has engaged in a packed October of Italian one-day races, going second at Coppa Agostini and fifth at Il Lombardia. He capped the final race of the European road season with a dominant win.
"It was special to win in the jersey, but I really wanted to try to win one race before the end of the year in it. So yeah, today's the last day to do it. I'm really happy," McNulty explained to broadcasters as the finish.
"When you're in the jersey like this, you're watched by everyone. So it's a bit different."
He said once he got in the day's breakaway with Charmig, he knew he had try to drop the Dane by time he got to Diesel Farm, a 1.2km gravel road with an average gradient of 10.2%.
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"I guess there was still one more kicker, [after Diesel Farm] but where I went was the hardest climb of the day, and I knew I had to go as hard as I could there. It worked well, so it's perfect."
Winning combination of cobbles and gravel
Fall colours had not yet reached the Veneto region as forested sections cast dark shadows on the cobblestone sections that dotted the second half of the 157.6km route. The demanding course between Cittadella and Bassano del Grappa was characterised by a series of sharp ascents, six times on the cobbles of La Tisa scattered along the route, including four times on a 12km circuit, leaving to final ascents on the final 15km to the finish.
With 80km to go and the first of the four La Tisa circuits approaching, the peloton began to splinter for good and 21 riders formed the front bunch.
Charmig had fired several times in an attempt to go away, and was successful with 40km to go as McNulty joined him.
On the penultimate ascent of the cobbles on La Tisa, McNulty and Charmig carried a 52-second advantage on what was the peloton, now reduced to 21 riders, and the lead went over one minute as they crested the narrow climb.
With 18km to go, a group of three - Sivakov, Clément Berthet (Groupama-FDJ United) and Quinten Hermans (Pinarello Q36.5) - emerged behind the leaders with 1:20 to close.
The stiff Diesel Farm gravel climb approached with 10km to go, and McNulty got out of saddle and punched the pedals to escape Charmig and went alone on the washed out dirt road with under 10km to go.
McNulty sailed to the finish solo, his first win since securing the rainbow stripes in Montreal.
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Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time
|
1
|
Brandon Mcnulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
03:32:57
|
2
|
Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:01:06
|
3
|
Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
0:01:32
|
4
|
Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:01:53
|
5
|
Marc Hirschi (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:02:02
|
6
|
Christian Scaroni (Ita) XDS Astana
|
0:02:09
|
7
|
Quinten Hermans (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:02:10
|
8
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:02:20
|
9
|
Diego Ulissi (Ita) XDS Astana
|
0:02:20
|
10
|
Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
0:02:20
|
11
|
Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling Team
|
0:02:28
|
12
|
Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:02:50
|
13
|
Xavier Finlay Xavier Pickering (GBr) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:03:23
|
14
|
Filippo Baroncini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
0:03:26
|
15
|
Filippo Turconi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
0:03:38
|
16
|
Clement Izquierdo (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:04:17
|
17
|
Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:04:17
|
18
|
Gorka Corres Ibañez De Opakua (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
0:04:19
|
19
|
Dario Giuliano (Fra) Polti-VisitMalta
|
0:04:49
|
20
|
Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:04:55
|
21
|
Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team
|
0:04:56
|
22
|
Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:04:58
|
23
|
Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:05:02
|
24
|
Simone Velasco (Ita) XDS Astana
|
0:05:36
|
25
|
Sakarias Koller Løland (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:05:39
|
26
|
Robin Donzé (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:05:39
|
27
|
Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:05:39
|
28
|
Michele Bicelli (Ita) Biesse-Carrera-Premac
|
0:05:39
|
29
|
Matteo Scalco (Ita) XDS Astana
|
0:05:42
|
30
|
Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:06:04
|
31
|
Abner Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|
0:06:07
|
32
|
Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|
0:06:07
|
33
|
Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:06:07
|
34
|
Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
0:06:07
|
35
|
Mattia Negrente (Ita) XDS Astana
|
0:06:07
|
36
|
Iker Mintegi Claver (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
0:06:07
|
37
|
Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|
0:06:07
|
38
|
Mattia Bais (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
0:06:11
|
39
|
Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Swatt Club
|
0:06:32
|
40
|
Toralf Rydningen Martinsen (Nor) Team Drali-Repsol
|
0:06:33
|
41
|
Fausto Masnada (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|
0:06:36
|
42
|
George Bennett (NZl) NSN Cycling Team
|
0:07:15
|
43
|
Juul Christopher Jensen (Den) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:07:26
|
44
|
Lorenzo Galimberti (Ita) Swatt Club
|
0:07:27
|
45
|
Alexandre Balmer (Swi) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|
0:07:27
|
46
|
Alex Tolio (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
0:07:30
|
47
|
Ludovico Crescioli (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
0:07:33
|
48
|
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:07:35
|
49
|
Pablo Lospitao Gonzalez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
0:07:37
|
50
|
Moritz Mauss (Ger) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
0:08:31
|
51
|
Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:09:05
|
52
|
Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
0:09:18
|
53
|
Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Movistar Team
|
0:09:18
|
54
|
Florian Samuel Kajamini (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|
0:09:18
|
55
|
Leonardo Volpato (Ita) Campana Imballaggi-Morbiato-Trentino
|
0:09:22
|
56
|
Fabio Christen (Swi) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:09:35
|
57
|
Andrea Pietrobon (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
0:12:01
|
58
|
Pier-André Côté (Can) NSN Cycling Team
|
0:12:01
|
59
|
Nicolo' Arrighetti (Ita) General Store-Essegibi-F.Lli Curia
|
0:12:01
|
60
|
Yann Dubois (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:12:01
|
61
|
German Dario Gomez Becerra (Col) Polti-VisitMalta
|
0:12:01
|
62
|
Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:12:01
|
63
|
Davide Bais (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
0:12:01
|
64
|
Manuel Oioli (Ita) Swatt Club
|
0:12:07
|
65
|
Giacomo Villa (Ita) Biesse-Carrera-Premac
|
0:12:16
|
66
|
Kasper Andersen (Den) Swatt Club
|
0:13:47
|
DNF
|
Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|Row 66 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Martin Santiago Herreño Polania (Col) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|Row 67 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Martin Marcellusi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|Row 68 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Vicente Rojas Naranjo (Chi) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|Row 69 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Filippo Agostinacchio (Ita) Biesse-Carrera-Premac
|Row 70 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Stefano Leali (Ita) Biesse-Carrera-Premac
|Row 71 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Alessandro Milesi (Ita) Biesse-Carrera-Premac
|Row 72 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Leonardo Vesco (Ita) Biesse-Carrera-Premac
|Row 73 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Nicola Zumsteg (Swi) Biesse-Carrera-Premac
|Row 74 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Estanislao Calabuig (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Row 75 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Joseba Lopez Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Row 76 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Alex Molenaar (Ned) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Row 77 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Francisco Joel Peñuela Sandoval (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Row 78 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Alessandro Avi (Ita) Campana Imballaggi-Morbiato-Trentino
|Row 79 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Tommy Bassani (Ita) Campana Imballaggi-Morbiato-Trentino
|Row 80 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Roberto Busanello (Ita) Campana Imballaggi-Morbiato-Trentino
|Row 81 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Lorenzo De Longhi (Ita) Campana Imballaggi-Morbiato-Trentino
|Row 82 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Christian Piffer (Ita) Campana Imballaggi-Morbiato-Trentino
|Row 83 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Alessandro Zanin (Ita) Campana Imballaggi-Morbiato-Trentino
|Row 84 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Luis Alberto Lajarin (Spa) Cofidis
|Row 85 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Cofidis
|Row 86 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Cofidis
|Row 87 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Dylan Teuns (Bel) Cofidis
|Row 88 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Edoardo Zamperini (Ita) Cofidis
|Row 89 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Nicolas Alustiza Goenaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|Row 90 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|Row 91 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|Row 92 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Marco Martin (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|Row 93 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
David Louis Sutton (GBr) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|Row 94 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Tommaso Bosio (Ita) General Store-Essegibi-F.Lli Curia
|Row 95 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Filippo D'Aiuto (Ita) General Store-Essegibi-F.Lli Curia
|Row 96 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Davide De Cassan (Ita) General Store-Essegibi-F.Lli Curia
|Row 97 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Kevin Pezzo Rosola (Ita) General Store-Essegibi-F.Lli Curia
|Row 98 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) General Store-Essegibi-F.Lli Curia
|Row 99 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Cristian Remelli (Ita) General Store-Essegibi-F.Lli Curia
|Row 100 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Baptiste Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 101 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Luca Cretti (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|Row 102 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Márk Valent (Hun) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|Row 103 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Alessandro Verre (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|Row 104 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Movistar Team
|Row 105 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team
|Row 106 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Javier Cubillas Salvador (Spa) Movistar Team
|Row 107 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Daniele Forlin (Ita) Movistar Team
|Row 108 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Nicholas Schultz (Aus) NSN Cycling Team
|Row 109 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Dion Allan Smith (NZl) NSN Cycling Team
|Row 110 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Corbin John Strong (NZl) NSN Cycling Team
|Row 111 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Floris Van Tricht (Bel) NSN Cycling Team
|Row 112 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 113 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Aime De Gendt (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 114 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Samuele Alari (Ita) S.C. Padovani Polo Cherry Bank
|Row 115 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Mirko Bozzola (Ita) S.C. Padovani Polo Cherry Bank
|Row 116 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Riccardo Lorello (Ita) S.C. Padovani Polo Cherry Bank
|Row 117 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Stefano Masciarelli (Ita) S.C. Padovani Polo Cherry Bank
|Row 118 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Marco Palomba (Ita) S.C. Padovani Polo Cherry Bank
|Row 119 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Jacopo Pignatti (Ita) S.C. Padovani Polo Cherry Bank
|Row 120 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Tommaso Quaglia (Ita) S.C. Padovani Polo Cherry Bank
|Row 121 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Alessandro Iacchi (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|Row 122 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Koshi Narita (Jpn) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|Row 123 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Tommaso Nencini (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|Row 124 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Andrea Piras (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|Row 125 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Lorenzo Ginestra (Ita) Swatt Club
|Row 126 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Matias Malmberg (Den) Swatt Club
|Row 127 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Nicolo' Pettiti (Ita) Swatt Club
|Row 128 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Riccardo Colombo (Ita) Jayco-AlUla
|Row 129 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Mattia Sambinello (Ita) Jayco-AlUla
|Row 130 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Andréa Mifsud (Mlt) Polti-VisitMalta
|Row 131 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Baptiste Lecoq (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling
|Row 132 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Noé Melot (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling
|Row 133 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Aivaras Mikutis (Ltu) Tudor Pro Cycling
|Row 134 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Mathys Rondel (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling
|Row 135 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
António Tomas Morgado (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 136 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 137 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 138 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Alexander Kamp (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 139 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana
|Row 140 - Cell 2
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.
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