Coppa Sabatini: Benoît Cosnefroy overtakes final breakaway rider for victory with punishing acceleration in closing metres

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French riders fill podium with Clément Venturini in second and Romain Grégoire in third

Benoit Cosnefroy (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) celebrates at finish line as race winner of Gran Premio Citta di Peccioli 2026 - Coppa Sabatini
Benoît Cosnefroy (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) celebrates at finish line as race winner of Gran Premio Citta di Peccioli 2026 - Coppa Sabatini (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Benoît Cosnefroy won a nail biting edition of the Gran Premio Citta di Peccioli - Coppa Sabatini on Thursday, the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider catching a solo breakaway rider with just metres left to race.

In what was a masterfully patient ride, the Frenchman waited to launch his sprint, catching solo attacker Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) with 75 metres to go. Clément Venturini (Unibet-Rose Rockets) finished second, with Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ United) in third.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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