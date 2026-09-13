Trofeo Matteotti: Sakarias Koller Løland sprints to victory after an attacking race in Abruzzo

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Uno-X Mobility rider holds off Crescioli and Cosnefroy to take the win

Sakarias Koller Loland of Norway and Team Uno-X Mobility celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 79th Trofeo Matteotti 2026 a 195km one day race from Pescara to Pescara
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Uno-X Mobility's Sakarias Koller Løland sprinted to victory after a breathless edition of the Trofeo Matteotti.

On a day of relentless attacking, the sprint teams had moments to organise themselves for their fast-men. Løland was the fastest from a selective group, taking his second professional victory, following a win at the Veneto Classic last year.

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Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

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