Tre Valli Varesine: Jarno Widar pulls off surprise win in three-up sprint with Tom Pidcock and Matteo Jorgenson
Pinarello-Q36.5 rider attacks on next-to-last climb to set up explosive finish in Varese
Jarno Widar (Lotto-Intermarché) pulled off the first victory of his hugely-promising young career on Tuesday, getting the better of Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5) and Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) to win the Tre Valli Varesine.
The 20-year-old Belgian, who turned professional at the start of the year after a string of big results on the U23 scene, pulled off something of a shock as he sailed clear in a three-man sprint to the line.
Pidcock, who had created the winning move with an attack on the penultimate climb of a punchy circuit-based course, was surely considered the favourite as they prepared to sprint it out, being the fastest proven finisher.
But Widar sprang a surprise, and it paid off. He jumped from the back of the trio with well over 200 metres to go and opened a huge gap. Pidcock jumped into action but the damage was done, and he didn’t seem to have the legs anyway, sitting up as Widar continued to put the power down all the way to the line.
There was even a one-second gap measured between them as Pidcock had to settle for another second place after his runner-up finish at the Giro dell’Emilia, with Jorgenson trailing him across the line for third place.
Only a couple of seconds behind, Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) led home the vastly-reduced peloton of around 20 riders.
Battle from Barraso
The 105th edition of the Tre Valli Varesine, part of a string of late-season Italian one-day races, took place on a 196km route that was made up of six laps of a 15.9km circuit centered on the punchy Montello climb, and then two laps of a 31.4km circuit that also took in another climb after the Montello and before the draggy final haul towards the finish line.
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The day’s five-man breakaway was reeled in on the second lap of the longer circuit, with Mikkel Honoré (EF Education-EasyPost) opening up the race from 44km out with an attack that was later joined, on the final Montello ascent, by Simmons and Davide Piganzoli (Visma-Lease a Bike).
But things had been pretty much been stitched back together by the time they hit the irregular penultimate climb to Barasso with 16km to go, which would prove crucial.
The world champion Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) launched a big attack after Simmons’ final roll of the dice had been dealt with. When the group came back together, Pidcock took advantage of a lull to hit out with a huge acceleration. Widar and Jorgenson went with him, but there was quickly a gap to the rest.
Pidcock produced a monstrous turn to drive the move forward on the gentler top section of the climb, with Widar coming through but Jorgenson initially refusing to collaborate. When the US rider suddenly attacked instead of pulling, Pidcock did not hide his frustration.
Eventually, with 11km to go as they started to tilt downhill, Jorgenson started working and though McNulty attacked again to drag a 10-man chase clear, the reduced bunch came back together and lacked impetus, allowing the leading trio to start the haul towards the line with 3.4km to go with a lead of some 30 seconds.
The trio kept pushing up the climb until they reached the final kilometre, where thoughts turned to the sprint. Jorgenson was always the underdog, Pidcock was the favourite, but Widar sprang a surprise, and pulled off a stunning first victory of a career that will surely see many more.
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Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time
|
1
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
4:34:26
|
2
|
Tom Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Quinn Simmons (USA) Lidl-Trek
|
0:00:03
|
5
|
Marc Hirschi (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:00:03
|
6
|
Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:00:03
|
7
|
Christian Scaroni (Ita) XDS Astana
|
0:00:03
|
8
|
Ludovico Crescioli (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
0:00:03
|
9
|
Manuel Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
0:00:03
|
10
|
Simone Gualdi (Ita) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:00:03
|
11
|
Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:00:03
|
12
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers
|
0:00:03
|
13
|
Paul Lapeira (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:00:03
|
14
|
Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Movistar Team
|
0:00:03
|
15
|
Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:00:03
|
16
|
Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:00:03
|
17
|
Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:00:03
|
18
|
Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:00:03
|
19
|
Alex Baudin (Fra) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:00:03
|
20
|
Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:00:03
|
21
|
Lenny Sydney Martinez (Fra) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:00:03
|
22
|
Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:00:03
|
23
|
Brandon Mcnulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
0:00:03
|
24
|
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:00:03
|
25
|
Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:00:03
|
26
|
Steff Cras (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:00:12
|
27
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:00:50
|
28
|
Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Movistar Team
|
0:01:08
|
29
|
Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|
0:01:08
|
30
|
Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
0:01:18
|
31
|
Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:01:18
|
32
|
Filippo Turconi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
0:01:18
|
33
|
Diego Ulissi (Ita) XDS Astana
|
0:01:20
|
34
|
Aaron Dockx (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:01:20
|
35
|
Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
0:01:20
|
36
|
Alex Tolio (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
0:01:20
|
37
|
Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:01:20
|
38
|
Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:01:20
|
39
|
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|
0:01:20
|
40
|
Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana
|
0:01:20
|
41
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:01:20
|
42
|
Menno Huising (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:01:20
|
43
|
Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Cofidis
|
0:01:20
|
44
|
Andrew August (USA) Ineos Grenadiers
|
0:01:20
|
45
|
George Bennett (NZl) NSN Cycling Team
|
0:01:20
|
46
|
Yael Joalland (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:01:20
|
47
|
Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
0:01:20
|
48
|
Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:01:20
|
49
|
Mattia Bais (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
0:01:20
|
50
|
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:01:20
|
51
|
Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:01:20
|
52
|
Vicente Rojas Naranjo (Chi) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
0:01:20
|
53
|
Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:01:20
|
54
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:01:20
|
55
|
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:01:20
|
56
|
Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:01:20
|
57
|
Mathys Rondel (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:01:20
|
58
|
Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:01:20
|
59
|
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:01:20
|
60
|
Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) XDS Astana
|
0:01:20
|
61
|
Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Movistar Team
|
0:01:20
|
62
|
Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:01:38
|
63
|
Frølich Mikkel Honoré (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:01:48
|
64
|
Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:01:54
|
65
|
Alessandro Verre (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|
0:02:01
|
66
|
Abner Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|
0:02:05
|
67
|
Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|
0:02:05
|
68
|
Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling Team
|
0:02:05
|
69
|
Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:02:11
|
70
|
Dario Giuliano (Fra) Polti-VisitMalta
|
0:02:20
|
71
|
Fernando Tercero Lopez (Spa) Polti-VisitMalta
|
0:02:20
|
72
|
Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|
0:02:31
|
73
|
Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
0:03:03
|
74
|
Alessandro Pinarello (Ita) NSN Cycling Team
|
0:03:03
|
75
|
Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:03:03
|
76
|
Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:04:14
|
77
|
Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:04:14
|
78
|
Quinten Hermans (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:04:14
|
79
|
Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|
0:05:06
|
80
|
Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:05:48
|
81
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) Ef Education- Aevolo
|
0:05:48
|
82
|
Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
0:05:48
|
83
|
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek
|
0:05:48
|
84
|
Dylan Teuns (Bel) Cofidis
|
0:05:48
|
85
|
Emiel Verstrynge (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:05:48
|
86
|
Luca Cretti (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|
0:05:48
|
87
|
Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:06:50
|
88
|
Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) XDS Astana
|
0:06:50
|
89
|
Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:06:50
|
90
|
Maxence Place (Bel) Aarco
|
0:06:50
|
91
|
Noah Ramsay (Can) Alpecin-Premier Tech Development Team
|
0:06:50
|
92
|
Michael Shea Leonard (Can) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:06:50
|
93
|
Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:06:50
|
94
|
Tim Rex (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:06:50
|
95
|
Toralf Rydningen Martinsen (Nor) Team Drali- Repsol
|
0:06:50
|
96
|
Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Movistar Team
|
0:06:50
|
97
|
Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:06:50
|
98
|
Clément Champoussin (Fra) XDS Astana
|
0:06:50
|
99
|
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling Team
|
0:06:50
|
100
|
Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:10:28
|
101
|
Lukas Nerurkar (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:10:28
|
102
|
Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:10:28
|
103
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:10:28
|
DNF
|
Luca Giaimi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 103 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 104 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Filippo Baroncini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 105 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Senna Remijn (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 106 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 107 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 108 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Rémi Arsac (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 109 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Émilien Jacquelin (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 110 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 111 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 112 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 113 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 114 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Bauke Mollema (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|Row 115 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek
|Row 116 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Milan Donie (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|Row 117 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|Row 118 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Duarte Marivoet Scholiers (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|Row 119 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|Row 120 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|Row 121 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Bob Jungels (Lux) Ineos Grenadiers
|Row 122 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers
|Row 123 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Lucas Wade Hamilton (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|Row 124 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers
|Row 125 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Moritz Kretschy (Ger) NSN Cycling Team
|Row 126 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Roei Edinger (Isr) NSN Cycling Team
|Row 127 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Zachary Marriage (Aus) NSN Cycling Team
|Row 128 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Lorenzo Mark Finn (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 129 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 130 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 131 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 132 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Soudal-QuickStep
|Row 133 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Henrique Ribeiro Bravo (Bra) Soudal-QuickStep
|Row 134 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Jayco-AlUla
|Row 135 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Lucas Plapp (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|Row 136 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Juul Christopher Jensen (Den) Jayco-AlUla
|Row 137 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 138 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 139 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 140 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 141 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 142 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana
|Row 143 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Matteo Turconi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|Row 144 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Alessio Martinelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|Row 145 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Marco Manenti (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|Row 146 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Joan Bou Company (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Row 147 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Gorka Corres Ibañez De Opakua (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Row 148 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Alex Diaz Alvarez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Row 149 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Samuel Fernandez Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Row 150 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Marc Rubiróla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Row 151 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Luis Alberto Lajarin (Spa) Cofidis
|Row 152 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Cofidis
|Row 153 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Lorenzo Masciarelli (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|Row 154 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Lorenzo Nespoli (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|Row 155 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Matteo Ambrosini (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|Row 156 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 157 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Mark Donovan (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 158 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 159 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 160 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Fabricio German Crozzolo (Arg) Polti-VisitMalta
|Row 161 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
German Dario Gomez Becerra (Col) Polti-VisitMalta
|Row 162 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Thomas Pesenti (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|Row 163 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Tudor Pro Cycling
|Row 164 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Roland Thalmann (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|Row 165 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|Row 166 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Tommaso Nencini (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|Row 167 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Felix James Meo (NZl) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|Row 168 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|Row 169 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Roberto González (Pan) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|Row 170 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Andrea Piras (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|Row 171 - Cell 2
Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.
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