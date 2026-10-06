Jarno Widar (Lotto-Intermarché) pulled off the first victory of his hugely-promising young career on Tuesday, getting the better of Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5) and Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) to win the Tre Valli Varesine.

The 20-year-old Belgian, who turned professional at the start of the year after a string of big results on the U23 scene, pulled off something of a shock as he sailed clear in a three-man sprint to the line.

Pidcock, who had created the winning move with an attack on the penultimate climb of a punchy circuit-based course, was surely considered the favourite as they prepared to sprint it out, being the fastest proven finisher.

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But Widar sprang a surprise, and it paid off. He jumped from the back of the trio with well over 200 metres to go and opened a huge gap. Pidcock jumped into action but the damage was done, and he didn’t seem to have the legs anyway, sitting up as Widar continued to put the power down all the way to the line.

There was even a one-second gap measured between them as Pidcock had to settle for another second place after his runner-up finish at the Giro dell’Emilia, with Jorgenson trailing him across the line for third place.

Only a couple of seconds behind, Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) led home the vastly-reduced peloton of around 20 riders.

Quinn Simmons of Lidl - Trek crosses the finish line in fourth place at front of peloton at Tre Valli Varesine 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Battle from Barraso

The 105th edition of the Tre Valli Varesine, part of a string of late-season Italian one-day races, took place on a 196km route that was made up of six laps of a 15.9km circuit centered on the punchy Montello climb, and then two laps of a 31.4km circuit that also took in another climb after the Montello and before the draggy final haul towards the finish line.

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The day’s five-man breakaway was reeled in on the second lap of the longer circuit, with Mikkel Honoré (EF Education-EasyPost) opening up the race from 44km out with an attack that was later joined, on the final Montello ascent, by Simmons and Davide Piganzoli (Visma-Lease a Bike).

World Champion Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) (Image credit: Getty Images)

But things had been pretty much been stitched back together by the time they hit the irregular penultimate climb to Barasso with 16km to go, which would prove crucial.

The world champion Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) launched a big attack after Simmons’ final roll of the dice had been dealt with. When the group came back together, Pidcock took advantage of a lull to hit out with a huge acceleration. Widar and Jorgenson went with him, but there was quickly a gap to the rest.

Matteo Jorgenson of Visma-Lease a Bike leads breakaway with Jarno Widar of Lotto Intermarché and Tom Pidcock of Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pidcock produced a monstrous turn to drive the move forward on the gentler top section of the climb, with Widar coming through but Jorgenson initially refusing to collaborate. When the US rider suddenly attacked instead of pulling, Pidcock did not hide his frustration.

Eventually, with 11km to go as they started to tilt downhill, Jorgenson started working and though McNulty attacked again to drag a 10-man chase clear, the reduced bunch came back together and lacked impetus, allowing the leading trio to start the haul towards the line with 3.4km to go with a lead of some 30 seconds.

The trio kept pushing up the climb until they reached the final kilometre, where thoughts turned to the sprint. Jorgenson was always the underdog, Pidcock was the favourite, but Widar sprang a surprise, and pulled off a stunning first victory of a career that will surely see many more.

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