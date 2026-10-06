Tre Valli Varesine: Jarno Widar pulls off surprise win in three-up sprint with Tom Pidcock and Matteo Jorgenson

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Pinarello-Q36.5 rider attacks on next-to-last climb to set up explosive finish in Varese

Jarno Widar of Lotto Intermarche wins 2026 Tre Valli Varesine in Varese
Jarno Widar of Lotto Intermarche wins 2026 Tre Valli Varesine in Varese (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Jarno Widar (Lotto-Intermarché) pulled off the first victory of his hugely-promising young career on Tuesday, getting the better of Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5) and Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) to win the Tre Valli Varesine.

The 20-year-old Belgian, who turned professional at the start of the year after a string of big results on the U23 scene, pulled off something of a shock as he sailed clear in a three-man sprint to the line.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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