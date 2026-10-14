Car enters course during Dutch race just four days after rider safety protest at Il Lombardia

News
By
Published

Motorbike marshal managed to usher non-race vehicle off the route just before passage of breakaway at Eneco Tour

Johan Dorussen of Netherlands and Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel, Rick Ottema of Netherlands and EEW-VDK Cyclingteam and Luke Verburg of Netherlands and Azerion / Villa Valkenburg compete in the breakaway during the 2nd Eneco Tour 2026, Stage 1 a 120km a stage from Ede to Ede on October 14, 2026 in Ede, Netherlands. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
The car entered the course in front of the three-rider breakaway on stage 1, before being ushered off (Image credit: Getty Images)

Four days after the peloton staged a mass protest as a statement over rider safety at the start of Il Lombardia, another car was able to enter the course of a cycling race on stage 1 of the men's Eneco Tour in the Netherlands.

A driver entered Wednesday's race route with around 70km to go just ahead of the breakaway, going in the same direction. Fortunately an in-race marshal was able to direct the green car to the side of the road from a motorbike, where it pulled over, allowing the three breakaway riders to pass safely.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.