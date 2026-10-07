'Sad that you have to risk your life to race' – Marcel Camprubí shows damage to his bike after being struck by vehicle at Tre Valli Varesine

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Two riders escaped serious injury after Tuesday's incident

Marcel Camprubi (Pinarello Q36.5) during the 105th Tre Valli Varesine 2026 in Busto Varese, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Spanish champion Marcel Camprubí (Pinarello-Q36.5) before the crash during the 2026 Tre Valli Varesini (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pinarello-Q36.5 rider Marcel Camprubí has revealed damage to his bike after a crash caused by a vehicle on the course during Tuesday’s Tre Valli Varesine race in northern Italy.

Posting on his Instagram page, the Spanish road race champion showed the snapped forks of his Pinarello bike, with a caption reading: "Tre Valli Varesine - Sad that you have to risk your life to race, one month after a tragic accident.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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