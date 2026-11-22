You might think that winning the UCI’s Gravel World Series Elite ranking is a great way to finish your 2026 season, but Lukas Malezsewski loves his racing and decided to race into autumn, a decision which almost ended in disaster.

While riding The Gravel of Marathon race in Greece last weekend, the 25-year-old, who rides for former Olympic road champion Greg van Avermaet’s GVA Gold gravel team, was just 17km into the 95km race when he had a collision with a car.

The impact left him with bruises and a broken chainstay on the drive side of his Basso Palta 3. But rather than give up, he continued, racing the remaining 80km and winning the Elite men’s race.

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"It was the first gravel downhill, it was a blind corner to the right, and I saw after the race on my GPS, I was going 36 kilometres an hour, and just when I entered the corner, there came a car in the corner," Malezsewski told Cyclingnews.

He’s at pains to explain the incident was no one’s fault, the gravel road was open to the public and wide enough for only one car. "In my opinion it was an unfortunate racing incident," he says, though he didn’t hang around to discuss what happened.

"I went over my bars. I jumped on my bike and I rode away. I came with my dad to Greece, and we paid a bit of money to get there, so it's a bit stupid to not continue if you can."

There can be no argument that 2026 has been good for Malezsewski. After a slow start to the gravel season, he built momentum, scoring a string of ever-improving results. Concentrating on the UCI Gravel World Series, he raced 12 of the races with a string of top-10 finishes, taking him to first place in the standings, ahead of former WorldTour pro Petr Vakoč.

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Then, in a bid to carry some points into 2027, he continued racing, finishing sixth at Flanders Legacy Gravel and fourth at Alentejo Gravel in Portugal, before heading to Greece for The Gravel of Marathon.

In its first edition, it’s the first UCI gravel race in the country but, according to Malezsewski it was well organised and marshalled, and though the elite race was only 95km, it was tough too.

The broken chainstay on Lukas Malezsewski's bike (Image credit: Lukas Malezsewski)

"It was a nice track, it was a total of 95km, and I had 2,000 metres of elevation, super hard," he says. "You see the profile and it looks good, but when I did the recon I did only 22km/h average. If you like rough gravel, a bit of adventure and steep climbs, then it’s good to go. If you want champagne gravel I don’t think it’s a good place to go."

He started well, riding with local rider Konstantinos Berdempes, who eventually finished third. Then, with 17km ridden he met a car on a blind bend. He was only stopped for around 20 seconds after the crash and was soon back with Berdempes when he realised his bike was damaged.

"Before I was I was doing gravel I was a mountain biker, and I rode always with a fully [full suspension bike], and it felt a bit like a fully, so then I noticed that there was something wrong. I was looking to my frame, and I saw a crack on the right side, it was still 80 kilometres to the finish."

It was here that mechanical sympathy and tactical awareness played their part, Malezsewski riding with his rivals and picking his moment to make what was the winning move.

"I knew if I go full gas with a broken bike, I was maybe not able to finish the race, so I stayed with him, and then I think at 24km to go I attacked, because after that point there were no rough downhills where you can break your bike and it was most of the time uphill and roads."

In the end Malezsewski won the race 3:25 ahead of second-placed Kasper Enstad (IF Frøy), with Berdempes in third, over five minutes down. Though his bruises will heal, the badly broken chainstay means he’ll need a new frame before defending his World Series title next year.

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