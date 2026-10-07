'A serious incident, one we must not underestimate' – Coppa Bernocchi organisers respond after delivery van driver swung onto race route between groups

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Organisers outline safety measures but 'need to understand how the van managed to access the course'

LEGNANO, ITALY - OCTOBER 05: A general view of Nico Denz of Germany, Davide Donati of Italy, Alexander Hajek of Austria, Gianni Moscon of Italy, Laurence Pithie of New Zealand, Giovanni Aleotti of Italy, Ben Zwiehoff of Germany and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe prior to the 107th Coppa Bernocchi 2026 a 178.1km one day race from Legnano to Legnano on October 05, 2026 in Legnano, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The organisers of the Coppa Bernocchi have acknowledged that they "must not underestimate" the severity of an incident that saw the driver of a van enter the route in the midst of the race on Monday.

Footage from the Italian one-day race showed a yellow DHL delivery van turning from a side street onto the race route just behind the three breakaway riders, with just under 20km remaining.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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