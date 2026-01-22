Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2026 route
11 climbs and a flat finish in Liège for men's Monument
The organisers of Liège-Bastogne-Liège have retained the classic route for 2026 while changing up the middle section of the race.
The route from Liège down to Luxembourg and back through Bastogne takes in all of the major climbs - the Côtes de Saint-Roch, Wanne, Stockeu, Rosier, La Redoute and Roche-aux-Faucons - with a bit more distance than in 2025 to bring the total to 259.5 kilometres.
The Côte de Saint-Roch is the first of the climbs after 83.7 kilometres of racing.
After Bastogne, the race resumes the familiar route, with riders tackling the Col de Haussire at kilometre 132.4.
The race gets serious in the second half. After Vielsalm, the peloton hits three climbs in just 10 kilometres starting at kilometre 171.2: the Côte de Wanne (3.6km at 5.1%), Côte de Stockeu (1km at 12.5%) and Côte de Haute-Levée (2.2km at 7.5%).
Riders get just under 15 km of respite before tackling the Col du Rosier, the longest climb of the race (4.4km at 5.9%) with 63.3km to go, two quick climbs, the Col du Maquisard and Côte de Desnié (1.6-km at 8.1%).
The crux moment is normally the Côte de la Redoute with 34km to go and Côte des Forges with 23.3km to go. There is just one opportunity after that, with the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons (1.3km at 11%) coming with 13.3km to go before a fast finish in Liège.
Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2026 climbs
Climb
Length (km)
Gradient (avg.)
Km raced
Km to go
Côte de Saint-Roch
1
11.20%
83.7
175.8
Col de Haussire
|Row 1 - Cell 1
|Row 1 - Cell 2
132.4
127.1
Côte de Wanne
3.6
5.10%
171.2
88.3
Côte de Stockeu
1
12.50%
177.7
81.8
Côte de Haute-Levée
2.2
7.50%
181.9
77.6
Col du Rosier
4.4
5.90%
196.2
63.3
Col du Maquisard
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
202.1
57.4
Côte de Desnié
1.6
9.40%
208.7
50.8
Côte de la Redoute
1.6
9.40%
225.5
34
Côte des Forges
1.3
7.80%
236.2
23.3
Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons
1.3
11%
246.2
13.3
