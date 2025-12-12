Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2026

GEELONG AUSTRALIA FEBRUARY 02 LR Aaron Murray Gate of New Zealand and XDS Astana Team on second place race winner Mauro Schmid of Switzerland and Team Jayco AlUla and Laurence Pithie of New Zealand and Team Red Bull BORA hansgrohe on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 9th Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2025 Mens Elite a 1838km one day race from Geelong to Geelong UCIWT on February 02 2025 in Geelong Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race overview

Date

February 1, 2026

Start location

Geelong

Finish location

Geelong

Distance

182km

Category

WorldTour

Previous Winner

Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla)

Previous Edition

2025 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

Switzerland&#039;s Mauro Schmid of Team Jayco Alula crosses the line to win the 2025 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Men&#039;s Elite Road Race in Geelong on February 2, 2025. (Photo by CHRIS PUTNAM / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --

Mauro Schmid wins scorching 2025 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in late race solo attack (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Information

Taking place on February 1, 2026, the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race will be the second event on the calendar for the men's WorldTour, following the Tour Down Under and the first major one-day race of the season

This year is the 11th edition of the Australian race in Victoria, first held in 2015 and then moved two years later to the WorldTour.

Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) held off a chase group after a late race attack to win the 2025 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, marking the first victory for the Australian WorldTour team at its home one-day race under scorching 40C heat.

Aaron Gate (XDS Astana) won the reduced bunch dash for second place, edging out last year's winner Laurence Pithie (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) who took third.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2026 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race route

The start and finish takes place at the Geelong waterfront, located to the south-west of Melbourne. The 182km route includes more than 2,000 metres of elevation gain as it rolls past stunning scenery of the Surf Coast and takes on undulating inland farmland hills for a 21km finishing circuit back in Geelong.

The Geelong loop includes the punchy Challambra climb, which has a habit of splitting the field before riders head back toward the waterfront for the final dash to the line.

