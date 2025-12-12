Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2026
Date
February 1, 2026
Start location
Geelong
Finish location
Geelong
Distance
182km
Category
WorldTour
Previous Winner
Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla)
Previous Edition
Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Information
Taking place on February 1, 2026, the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race will be the second event on the calendar for the men's WorldTour, following the Tour Down Under and the first major one-day race of the season
This year is the 11th edition of the Australian race in Victoria, first held in 2015 and then moved two years later to the WorldTour.
Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) held off a chase group after a late race attack to win the 2025 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, marking the first victory for the Australian WorldTour team at its home one-day race under scorching 40C heat.
Aaron Gate (XDS Astana) won the reduced bunch dash for second place, edging out last year's winner Laurence Pithie (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) who took third.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2026 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race route
The start and finish takes place at the Geelong waterfront, located to the south-west of Melbourne. The 182km route includes more than 2,000 metres of elevation gain as it rolls past stunning scenery of the Surf Coast and takes on undulating inland farmland hills for a 21km finishing circuit back in Geelong.
The Geelong loop includes the punchy Challambra climb, which has a habit of splitting the field before riders head back toward the waterfront for the final dash to the line.
