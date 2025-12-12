Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race overview Date February 1, 2026 Start location Geelong Finish location Geelong Distance 182km Category WorldTour Previous Winner Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) Previous Edition 2025 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

Mauro Schmid wins scorching 2025 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in late race solo attack (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Information

Taking place on February 1, 2026, the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race will be the second event on the calendar for the men's WorldTour, following the Tour Down Under and the first major one-day race of the season

This year is the 11th edition of the Australian race in Victoria, first held in 2015 and then moved two years later to the WorldTour.

Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) held off a chase group after a late race attack to win the 2025 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, marking the first victory for the Australian WorldTour team at its home one-day race under scorching 40C heat.

Aaron Gate (XDS Astana) won the reduced bunch dash for second place, edging out last year's winner Laurence Pithie (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) who took third.

Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race route

The start and finish takes place at the Geelong waterfront, located to the south-west of Melbourne. The 182km route includes more than 2,000 metres of elevation gain as it rolls past stunning scenery of the Surf Coast and takes on undulating inland farmland hills for a 21km finishing circuit back in Geelong.

The Geelong loop includes the punchy Challambra climb, which has a habit of splitting the field before riders head back toward the waterfront for the final dash to the line.