An Australian Classic – Delayed but not lacking firepower at Melbourne to Warrnambool and Warrnambool Women's Cycling Classic

News
By published

After shifting two weeks later due to the impact of bushfires near course, riders are set for a potentially wet but still hotly contested edition of race that first took place in 1895

WARRNAMBOOL, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 04: The peloton rides during the 2023 Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Festival on February 4, 2023 in Warrnambool, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
The Melbourne to Warrnambool on wet roads in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not just the Classics in Europe that are getting underway this weekend with Australia's longest and oldest race, the men's 267km Melbourne to Warrnambool, unfurling on Saturday while the 157km women's Warrnambool Women's Classic is set to take place on Sunday.

Always a closely watched event on the Australian calendar, with its history and prestige, the stakes have been raised even further since 2025 when the event became part of the Hertz ProVelo Super League – the nation's top-tier domestic series.

Despite the change, there will be no shortage of key names on the start line to take on what is expected to be a warm but potentially wet edition of the race – with up to 7mm of rain forecast in Warrnambool for Saturday and up to 35mm for Sunday. The Tour of Tasmania, which ran from February 19-22 as round 2 of the series, has set the scene, with the evident form clear across riders from a number of key teams.

The men's winner from 2025, Blake Agnoletto, has now moved onto Europe, as many Melbourne to Warrnambool winners do, though his squad Team Brennan will be keen – and also well-placed – to mount a defence. In fact, they have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to choosing which rider they will be rallying behind given they not only have Australian road champion Pat Eddy on board but also the ProVelo Super League overall leader in Levi Hone and 2023 winner Tristan Saunders. On top of that they have Olympic gold medallist on the track, Oliver Bleddyn, who sits second on the league standings at just two seconds back from his teammate Hone, plus Brendon Davids, who has been in the top-10 at the race the last three years, just missing the podium in 2023.

Then, of course, it's impossible to go past Team Redcat. They have Australian U23 time trial champion Sophia Sammons as an obvious key option, she is after all leading the overall series after two rounds. Still she did have to grapple with a recovery after having fallen in Tour of Tasmania and starting stage 4 bandaged up after getting stitches to her chin but then the team also has Amanda Poulsen who came third in 2024, with Sammons – at the time riding for a different team – behind her in fourth.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.