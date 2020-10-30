Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2023
Latest News from the Race
-
-
-
Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2023 race overview
When is the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race? Sunday January 29, 2023
How long is the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race? 176km
Where does the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race start? Geelong
Where does the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race finish? Geelong
Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2023 race information
- Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2023 - Route revealed
- Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2023 - Past winners
- Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2023 - Hub
The Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race is back as the first one-day race of the WorldTour season in 2023, after having been cancelled for two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The Victorian race, which first ran in 2015 and stepped up to the top-tier in 2017, will close the international summer of racing in Australia on Sunday January 29.
When the race last ran in 2020 it was Belgium's Dries Devenyns who took victory beating Pavel Sivakov in a sprint after the pair escaped from a larger group in the final few kilometres of the race. It is an event which often comes down to a break or reduced bunch sprint, with the Challambra Crescent climb on the finishing circuit a catalyst for a peloton split.
Date: Sunday January 29
Location: Geelong, Australia
Category: WorldTour
Previous Edition
The 176km course starts and finishes by the waterfront. Once the start gun is fired riders head out of the city and toward Moriac, taking in farmland and rolling hills before heading back toward the coast.
The coastal breezes could well play a part as the peloton heads toward the Surf Coast, first rolling by Bells Beach, then onto Torquay and Barwon Heads. Then from Ocean Grove the course cuts inland, across the Bellarine Peninsula as it returns to central Geelong, where the final 68km will unfold on a challenging finishing circuit.
The elite men loop through four times, which means four ascents of Challambra Crescent to put pressure on the peloton or spur those breakaways before the final run into the waterfront finish line.
Stages
-
Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 202329 January 2023 | Geelong | WorldTour
-
Elite men | Geelong - Geelong2023-01-29 176km
-
Latest Content on the Race
Cadel's Road Race puts end to pre-Worlds Australian race block speculation
By Cyclingnews published
News Victorian race says finding alternate opportunities in 2022 calendar after early season cancellation was 'too difficult'
Speculation Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans races could hold events ahead of September Worlds
By Cyclingnews published
News Australian races neither confirm nor deny reports of international events that could shake-up the race calendar
2021 Tour Down Under cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic
By Cyclingnews published
News Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race also cancelled as WorldTour teams opt to stay in Europe
Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race organisers to make decision on 2021 events 'in coming weeks'
By Cyclingnews published
News No further comment from Tour Down Under organisation
Wurf thrown back in at deep end on Ineos debut at Cadel Evans race
By Cyclingnews published
News 'I was on the limit it from 5km in' says Australian on return to pro cycling
Stybar on track for Classics after Vuelta a San Juan stage victory
By Barry Ryan published
News Evenepoel moves closer to final overall victory
2020 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race - Start lists
By Cyclingnews published
Start List Men and women's official starters as of January 31, 2020
Team Ineos announce signing of Cameron Wurf
By Cyclingnews published
News 36-year-old Australian joins team after six years away from road racing
Viviani, Bennett and Ewan line up for 2020 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race – Preview
By Ellis Bacon published
Preview Reduced bunch sprint expected after four ascents of Geelong's Challambra Crescent climb
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
