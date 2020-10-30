Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2023 race overview

When is the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race? Sunday January 29, 2023

How long is the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race? 176km

Where does the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race start? Geelong

Where does the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race finish? Geelong

The Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race peloton passes by the Surf Coast in 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2023 race information

Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2023 - Route revealed

Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2023 - Past winners

Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2023 - Hub

The Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race is back as the first one-day race of the WorldTour season in 2023, after having been cancelled for two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The Victorian race, which first ran in 2015 and stepped up to the top-tier in 2017, will close the international summer of racing in Australia on Sunday January 29.

When the race last ran in 2020 it was Belgium's Dries Devenyns who took victory beating Pavel Sivakov in a sprint after the pair escaped from a larger group in the final few kilometres of the race. It is an event which often comes down to a break or reduced bunch sprint, with the Challambra Crescent climb on the finishing circuit a catalyst for a peloton split.

Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2023 Date: Sunday January 29



Location: Geelong, Australia



Category: WorldTour



Previous Edition

The 176km course starts and finishes by the waterfront. Once the start gun is fired riders head out of the city and toward Moriac, taking in farmland and rolling hills before heading back toward the coast.

The coastal breezes could well play a part as the peloton heads toward the Surf Coast, first rolling by Bells Beach, then onto Torquay and Barwon Heads. Then from Ocean Grove the course cuts inland, across the Bellarine Peninsula as it returns to central Geelong, where the final 68km will unfold on a challenging finishing circuit.

The elite men loop through four times, which means four ascents of Challambra Crescent to put pressure on the peloton or spur those breakaways before the final run into the waterfront finish line.