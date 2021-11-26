Wahoo Kickr turbo trainer hits lowest ever price this Black Friday
By Josh Croxton
Plus a year's subscription to SYSTM and turbo trainer mat thrown in for free
Here at Cyclingnews, we've spent the best part of a month tracking the various Black Friday sales, and we've spotted an enormous amount of great Black Friday bike deals. Even though the deals have been flowing thick and fast for a few weeks already, the arrival of Black Friday means that the quantity and quality of deals won't get any better than they are right now.
However, despite there being a huge quantity of Black Friday turbo trainer deals on all of Tacx, Elite and Saris, nothing has piqued our interests quite as much as the following deals from Wahoo; a brand that is historically very strict on its pricing control throughout the rest of the year.
For consumers in the UK, the deals in question relate to the brand's Kickr V5 and Kickr Core turbo trainers, as well as the Elemnt Rival smartwatch and its entire range of refurbished trainers. The USA deals are yet to be unveiled, but we will be sure to share them once they're live.
However, such is the way of Black Friday and the competitive nature of retail, that UK-based Sigma Sports has already one-upped Wahoo by matching the deal and then throwing in a free turbo trainer mat from its in-house brand, Vel.
Here's what's on offer
Black Friday
- 10% off Wahoo Kickr V5
- 10% off Wahoo Kickr at Sigma Sports & free Vel Mat
- 10% off Wahoo Kickr Bike refurbished
- 15% off Wahoo Kickr refurbished
- 15% off Wahoo Kickr Core refurbished
- 15% off Wahoo Kickr Snap refurbished
Black Friday through to Cyber Monday
Friday only: Wahoo Kickr V5 at Sigma Sports
Was £999.99 | Now £899.99
With a free year's subscription to SYSTM and a turbo trainer mat thrown in from Sigma Sports' inhouse brand Vel. This deal gets you £1138.99 worth of goodies for under £900. Of course, £900 is still a lot of dough, but if you've had your eye on the latest top-tier turbo trainer from Wahoo, it's never been better value than it is right now.
Read our Wahoo Kickr V5 review
Cyber Monday only: Wahoo Kickr Core at Sigma Sports
Was £699.99 | Now £629.99
Also with a free year's subscription to SYSTM and a Vel indoor trainer mat. This deal gets you £838.99 worth of tech for £629.99, and brings the Kickr Core down to its best-ever price.
This deal won't go live until the clock strikes midnight on Monday morning, but we thought it worth sharing with our readers in advance to help with any purchase decisions you might be making.
Read our Wahoo Kickr Core review
Friday only: 15% off Wahoo Kickr refurbished trainers
Also with a free year's subscription to SYSTM.
If you're happy taking a refurbished unit from Wahoo, you can get the Kickr, the Kickr Bike, the Kickr Core or the Kickr Snap at 15% off.
While stocks last: Wahoo Elemnt Rival watch at Sigma Sports
Was £349.99 | Now £269.00
Wahoo is technically running a slightly different offer from Friday to Monday, in which it has dropped the Rival watch to £299.99, but Sigma Sports has already beaten that deal by dropping the watch down to £269.00. We don't know exactly when this deal will end, but we predict it will continue throughout the weekend.
Josh has been with us as Senior Tech Writer since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Team Tor 2000. He's always keen to get his hands on the newest tech, and while he enjoys a good long road race, he's much more at home in a local criterium.
