The Wahoo Kickr Core is already outstanding value for money, but with $171 off, it's now an Amazon Big Deals Days bargain

The Wahoo Kickr Core is one of the best smart trainers on the market, and for Amazon Big Deals Days, it has just hit its lowest price of the year, making it one of the best Prime Day cycling deals to have landed so far.

Amazon Big Deals Days run from October 7th to 8th, and right now, you can grab the Wahoo Kickr Core for just $427.49 in this Amazon Prime Day Cycling deal.

This price smashes the previous best price on the Kickr Core, which was $454.75 back in July, and is a huge saving of $171.51 on the usual Amazon RRP.

It may have been recently superseded by the Kickr Core 2, which costs a whopping $549, but the Kickr Core, the cheapest direct drive trainer in the Wahoo lineup, still has plenty going for it, even more so at this staggering price.

In his Kickr Core review, trusted Cyclingnews tech expert, Josh Ross, scored the Core with a 4.5 out of 5 review rating, highlighting its winning combination of price and performance as some of the many reasons to purchase. In his final verdict, Josh summed up the Kickr Core by saying,

"Wahoo has made its second-tier offering as good as anything else on the market. Resistance changes are incredibly fast, it's quiet, and the ride feels very good. For most people, it'll most likely be the only smart trainer you'll ever need."

Save 29% Wahoo Kickr Core: was $599 now $427.49 at Amazon The Wahoo Kickr Core is our choice for the best value turbo trainer. Its performance is on a par with more expensive rivals, with its accurate, reliable, and realistic riding experience being one of its key features. It's compatible with all the best indoor training apps like Zwift and MyWhoosh, and is a must-buy Amazon Prime Day deal for anyone on the hunt for an indoor training bargain.

If you're new to the indoor training scene, then there are plenty of reasons to consider the Kickr Core as your first smart trainer purchase.

It has hundreds of Amazon reviews, with an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars, and 81% of reviews give it top marks. Accuracy is excellent at +/- 2%, which means it falls well within the requirements for racing on the best indoor cycling apps, such as Zwift, should you get bitten by the online cycling racing bug.

If you just wish to ride or follow occasional training blocks, then the ERG and SIM modes provide a reliable and realistic ride experience. The Kickr Core also boosts its accuracy and realism credentials with a 12lb flywheel for precise inertia, and if you put out heavy wattage, resistance maxes out at 1,800 watts.

Elsewhere, the Kickr Core is compatible with almost all cassette and speed options. However, it's worth noting that you'll have to buy a cassette separately.

The Wahoo Kickr Core doesn't come with a cassette, but with savings made in this Prime Day in October deal you'll have budget to spare (Image credit: Josh Ross)

This deal is only available at Amazon US, but below you'll find all the best Wahoo deals in your territory. For UK Prime Day in October shoppers, the Wahoo Kickr V6 has a 15% discount, bringing it down to just £849.49.

Be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day deals hub, too. There you'll find all the best cycling deals, regularly updated as we find them.

To take advantage of the Amazon Prime cycling deals, you'll need to be signed up for Amazon Prime. Amazon offers a free trial period for new users, but you can cancel your trial before the first payment is taken.