One year on from the PFC ban, the last of the Shakedry jackets are on sale
This really is it folks, there will be no restock
More or less exactly a year ago we got wind that Shakedry, perhaps the greatest cycling waterproof tech to ever grace the earth, is set to be retired by Gore thanks to the impending ban on the use of PFC. The PFC ban turned out to be our biggest story of the year, so clearly plenty of you are interested not only in why more or less all waterproof membrane technology is going to have to change, but also what's going to happen to all the incredible Shakedry jackets on the market.
Well, they are about as close to a critically endangered species as we're going to get in the world of cycling. There are very very few still on sale, and those that are, are all old stock. There will be no restocks, there will be no new models; this is it. This is why they no longer feature in my guide to the best waterproof cycling jackets.
If you've not come across Shakedry before, the thing that really sets it apart is the lack of a face fabric. It's literally just a waterproof membrane, with a backing fabric inside. It looks and feels a bit like a bin bag, and water just beads off it in perpetuity. It also makes it superlight, and really easy to stow away. All in all, perfect for an application like cycling.
I am lucky enough to have two Shakedry jackets, and they are firmly locked away in a box marked "For Best", much like a waterproof jacket version of Bart Wellens secret tyre bunker where he keeps vintage Michelin Mud tyres.
The good news, if you ignore the PFC issue, is that some of the very last Shakedry jackets are on sale. Given they've already been produced, and will otherwise go to waste, I don't think you need to feel bad for the planet should you purchase one - the important thing in the big scale is that the use of so-called 'forever chemicals' is being scaled back. Regardless, the remaining jackets represent, for now at least, the absolute pinnacle of waterproof and breathable jackets for high intensity riding.
The last Shakedry jackets
Gorewear C5 1985 Jacket
UK:
£299 £239 at Sigma Sports
20% off - I'm not entirely sure why this is called the 1985 Jacket. In any case, in the UK at least, this is the last of what I'd call the 'normal' Shakedry jackets, by which I mean uninsulated shells. The Rapha Insulated Shakedry is still available, but that's a very different beast.
Here you'll get a jacket that'll easily fit into a jersey pocket, stay breathable even when you're giving it the beans, and be absolutely impervious to water. The clue is in the name; you can simply shake it dry.
Gore Race Shakedry Jacket
USA:
$370 $279.98 at Competitive Cyclist
24% off - Similar to the 1985 above, but with harder wearing stretch panels on the cuffs and rear hem as well as the shoulder blades to allow maximum freedom of movement. There's also a handy rear pocket, so you don't have to fish into your jersey pockets.
Gore Race Shakedry Jacket
USA:
$300 $225 at Backcountry
25% off - Identical to the 1985 Jacket that's available in the UK, except here it's got high vis panels on the tail and cuffs, and it's only available in the smallest size. The cut isn't so racy as the 'Race' jacket above, but it's also not a casual cut either.
Rapha Pro Team Insulated Shakedry
UK:
£360 £270 at Rapha
25% off - If you want a jacket for extreme weather then this is it. I don't meen 'very wet' here, I mean torrential, biblical rain, and cold temperatures. This is only available in the smallest two sizes, but with 25% off everything in the Rapha sale you get a full $90 off.
The jacket has an inbuilt waterproof hood with a high face box to keep your nose and mouth warm, but the real trick is that the inside is insulated with high-loft Polartec Alpha fleece.
It is, to be quite frank, overkill for 99% of riding. I have one, and I'm yet to really find conditions bad enough for it to come into its own. One day though... one day.
Other Cyber Monday deals
- Cyber Monday bike deals: Save on all things cycling related
- Cyber Monday bike helmets: Safety on a budget for road and off-road use
- Cyber Monday cycling clothing: Kit out your cycling wardrobe without paying a fortune
- Cyber Monday cycling shoes: Save on summer and winter kicks
- Cyber Monday electric bikes: Power your way to savings
- Cyber Monday exercise bikes: Indoor cycling for everyone
- Cyber Monday Garmin: The best tech deals from the respected brand
- Cyber Monday gravel bikes: Gravel grinding doesn't have to cost a fortune
- Cyber Monday kids bikes: They grow so fast, so don't pay full price
- Cyber Monday turbo trainers: Everything you need to get Zwifting on a budget
- Cyber Monday Castelli: Save on winter kit just as winter takes hold
- Cyber Monday GoPro: Shoot for the moon with top-quality action camera deals
- Cyber Monday Rapha: Big deals on the British clothing brand
- Cyber Monday Wiggle: One of the world's biggest cycling sales
- Cyber Monday Wahoo: The best prices on Wahoo's range of cycling tech
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. There are very few types of cycling he's not dabbled in, and he has a particular affection for older bikes and long lasting components. Road riding was his first love, before graduating to racing CX in Yorkshire. He's been touring on a vintage tandem all the way through to fixed gear gravel riding and MTB too. When he's not out riding one of his many bikes he can usually be found in the garage tinkering with another of them, or getting obsessive about tyres. Also, as he doesn't use Zwift, he's our go-to guy for bad weather testing... bless him.
Rides: Custom Zetland Audax, Bowman Palace:R, Peugeot Grand Tourisme Tandem, Falcon Explorer Tracklocross, Fairlight Secan & Strael
Most Popular
By Paul Norman
By Will Jones