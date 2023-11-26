One year on from the PFC ban, the last of the Shakedry jackets are on sale

More or less exactly a year ago we got wind that Shakedry, perhaps the greatest cycling waterproof tech to ever grace the earth, is set to be retired by Gore thanks to the impending ban on the use of PFC. The PFC ban turned out to be our biggest story of the year, so clearly plenty of you are interested not only in why more or less all waterproof membrane technology is going to have to change, but also what's going to happen to all the incredible Shakedry jackets on the market.

Well, they are about as close to a critically endangered species as we're going to get in the world of cycling. There are very very few still on sale, and those that are, are all old stock. There will be no restocks, there will be no new models; this is it. This is why they no longer feature in my guide to the best waterproof cycling jackets.

If you've not come across Shakedry before, the thing that really sets it apart is the lack of a face fabric. It's literally just a waterproof membrane, with a backing fabric inside. It looks and feels a bit like a bin bag, and water just beads off it in perpetuity. It also makes it superlight, and really easy to stow away. All in all, perfect for an application like cycling.

I am lucky enough to have two Shakedry jackets, and they are firmly locked away in a box marked "For Best", much like a waterproof jacket version of Bart Wellens secret tyre bunker where he keeps vintage Michelin Mud tyres.

The good news, if you ignore the PFC issue, is that some of the very last Shakedry jackets are on sale. Given they've already been produced, and will otherwise go to waste, I don't think you need to feel bad for the planet should you purchase one - the important thing in the big scale is that the use of so-called 'forever chemicals' is being scaled back. Regardless, the remaining jackets represent, for now at least, the absolute pinnacle of waterproof and breathable jackets for high intensity riding.

The last Shakedry jackets

Gorewear C5 1985 Jacket

UK: £299 £239 at Sigma Sports 20% off - I'm not entirely sure why this is called the 1985 Jacket. In any case, in the UK at least, this is the last of what I'd call the 'normal' Shakedry jackets, by which I mean uninsulated shells. The Rapha Insulated Shakedry is still available, but that's a very different beast. Here you'll get a jacket that'll easily fit into a jersey pocket, stay breathable even when you're giving it the beans, and be absolutely impervious to water. The clue is in the name; you can simply shake it dry.

Gore Race Shakedry Jacket

USA: $370 $279.98 at Competitive Cyclist 24% off - Similar to the 1985 above, but with harder wearing stretch panels on the cuffs and rear hem as well as the shoulder blades to allow maximum freedom of movement. There's also a handy rear pocket, so you don't have to fish into your jersey pockets.

Gore Race Shakedry Jacket

USA: $300 $225 at Backcountry 25% off - Identical to the 1985 Jacket that's available in the UK, except here it's got high vis panels on the tail and cuffs, and it's only available in the smallest size. The cut isn't so racy as the 'Race' jacket above, but it's also not a casual cut either.

Rapha Pro Team Insulated Shakedry

UK: £360 £270 at Rapha 25% off - If you want a jacket for extreme weather then this is it. I don't meen 'very wet' here, I mean torrential, biblical rain, and cold temperatures. This is only available in the smallest two sizes, but with 25% off everything in the Rapha sale you get a full $90 off. The jacket has an inbuilt waterproof hood with a high face box to keep your nose and mouth warm, but the real trick is that the inside is insulated with high-loft Polartec Alpha fleece. It is, to be quite frank, overkill for 99% of riding. I have one, and I'm yet to really find conditions bad enough for it to come into its own. One day though... one day.

