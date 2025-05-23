Recommended reading

Maap Aeon LS Jersey review: Are high summer long sleeve jerseys a thing now?

Brilliant fit, clean aesthetics, and impeccable breathability means this is a long sleeve jersey I’d reach for even in high summer

Cyclingnews Verdict

An excellent fit thanks to a simple pattern, an effective fabric, and a lovely simple aesthetic make the new Maap Aeon jersey a real winner in my eyes, and one I keep reaching for even as the temperatures continue to rise.

Pros

  • +

    Excellent fit

  • +

    Brilliant main fabric

  • +

    Simple design

  • +

    Extremely breathable

Cons

  • -

    Quite a high RRP for what is on offer

  • -

    Limited colour range

Price: £190/$240

Sizes: XS-XXL

Colours: White, Black

Main fabric: 62% Polyester,35% Lyocell, 3% Spandex

One of my revelations of last year (I know I am late to the party but sue me, I’m a busy guy) was thin, summer-weight long sleeve jerseys. For harder efforts in slightly cooler conditions spring days and summer evenings) they are wonderful, and a lot more comfortable than faffing about with arm warmers, and now, when considering which options to include in my guide to the best cycling jerseys, there's always going to be one. The Maap Evade Pro Base LS Jersey has become a real staple, as has the Rapha Pro Team Long Sleeve Lightweight Jersey. 

Yes it's a long sleeve jersey, but it's not designed for winter, or even spring/fall use as most are. (Image credit: Will Jones)
The pockets arent so high as to be difficult to access.(Image credit: Will Jones)
Here's a close up of the inside face of the fabric. it isn't as rough as it looks, but the raised dots do help it feel less clammy. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aesthetics A well executed simple pattern, clean design, with nothing superfluous. A real winner in my eyes. 9/10
Thermal management For a long sleeve jersey, as long as you know it isn't for winter use, it's pretty brilliant. 9/10
StorageThe three pockets are roomy enough, and stretchy enough, and the zipped valuables pocket is crucially on the outside. 9/10
Comfort and fitI don't think I've had a long sleeve jersey fit this well or be this comfortable, while also remaining tight enough to not flap. 10/10
ValueThere is a new fabric, and something of an aesthetic premium at play here, but nevertheless it is a good jersey so it's not too bad. 8/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 90%
Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

