Recommended reading

MAAP Pro Air 3.0 Jersey review: A welcome improvement on the previous version in many areas

Improved fit, greater comfort, enhanced breathability, and the same high level of recycled materials used. But comes at a price

By published

Cyclingnews Verdict

Impressive levels of breathability are paired with a greatly improved fit and comfortable recycled materials. It makes for an wonderful overall package that goes a good way to justifying the higher price tag.

Pros

  • +

    Fit is a great improvement over the Pro Air 2.0

  • +

    Lie flat pockets are sleek and effective

  • +

    Distinctive styling works well here

  • +

    Performance in hot weather is impressive

  • +

    High percentage of recycled material used in construction

Cons

  • -

    I like a shorter sleeve for hot weather riding

  • -

    £165 is still a lot of money for a jersey

  • -

    No aero performance claims

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Maap Pro Air 3.0 Jersey

Price: £165 / €205 / $ 205

Sizes: XS-XXL

Weight: 107g

Colours: Grey, pink, dark blue, lilac, mid blue

Main fabric: 89% recycled polyester, 11% elastane

The Pro Air 3.0 is Maap’s latest high performance cycling jersey, and in this 'Drome' design maintains the brand’s flair and panache when it comes to colourways and patterns. It is emblazoned with fourteen different logo variations from across its previous designs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aesthetics A greatly improved design over the previous generation that doesn’t really miss a beat. Design aesthetic may be divisive but I personally love it.9/10
Thermal management When it comes to hot weather performance there really isn’t anything that I can fault about this jersey. 10/10
StorageThe updated pockets look sleek, and can house a good amount. The valuables pocket is also nicely updated. Well-structured design means no sagging even when full. 9/10
Comfort and fitBeing longer in the body and tight enough for fast paced rides but loose enough to be comfortable is a great balance. I would prefer shorter sleeves personally on a summer jersey.9/10
ValueFor hot weather riding this is a very solid performer, but it is still expensive with some competitors undercutting this for similar hot weather performance. 7/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 44%
Andy Turner
Andy Turner
Freelance writer

Freelance cycling journalist Andy Turner is a fully qualified sports scientist, cycling coach at ATP Performance, and aerodynamics consultant at Venturi Dynamics. He also spent 3 years racing as a UCI Continental professional and held a British Cycling Elite Race Licence for 7 years. He now enjoys writing fitness and tech related articles, and putting cycling products through their paces for reviews. Predominantly road focussed, he is slowly venturing into the world of gravel too, as many ‘retired’ UCI riders do.

 

When it comes to cycling equipment, he looks for functionality, a little bit of bling, and ideally aero gains. Style and tradition are secondary, performance is key.

He has raced the Tour of Britain and Volta a Portugal, but nowadays spends his time on the other side of races in the convoy as a DS, coaching riders to race wins themselves, and limiting his riding to Strava hunting, big adventures, and café rides.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.