MAAP Pro Air 3.0 Jersey review: A welcome improvement on the previous version in many areas

Impressive levels of breathability are paired with a greatly improved fit and comfortable recycled materials. It makes for an wonderful overall package that goes a good way to justifying the higher price tag.

Maap Pro Air 3.0 Jersey Price: £165 / €205 / $ 205 Sizes: XS-XXL Weight: 107g Colours: Grey, pink, dark blue, lilac, mid blue Main fabric: 89% recycled polyester, 11% elastane

The Pro Air 3.0 is Maap’s latest high performance cycling jersey, and in this 'Drome' design maintains the brand’s flair and panache when it comes to colourways and patterns. It is emblazoned with fourteen different logo variations from across its previous designs.

Aimed directly at hot weather performance in a lightweight package, the Pro Air 3.0 improves upon the 2.0 in all areas from fabric and breathability, to pockets and overall fit. On performance terms, it’s one of the best hot weather cycling jerseys thanks to a more open mesh used. It’s also wonderfully comfortable thanks to the soft materials and clever folds and stitches.

All this performance doesn’t come cheap though, and the more garish styling may not be to everyone’s tastes, but there are a couple of slightly less gaudy options too if you don't want all the logos.

How does it stack up against the very best cycling jerseys on the market though, in both performance and value? Pretty well, actually.

Design and specifications

The Maap Pro Air 3.0 jersey maintains the same focus as previous iterations of breathability and hot weather performance. This has been achieved primarily through the use of micro-perforated fabrics, in this case 89% recycled polyester and 11% elastane to achieve the four-way stretch of the garment. This four way stretch assists in fitting across all directions across the body while attempting to limit loose material .

Much of the Pro Air 3.0 remains similar to the 2.0, but there are some key exceptions. Whereas the 2.0 used a more closed knit diamond pattern on the sleeves of the jersey, the 3.0 opens this up to a more elliptical shape with a more open knit with an aim to enhance breathability. At the rear of the sleeve an even more open knit diamond pattern is used to enhance temperature control, and extends down the sides, the same used on the side panels of the 2.0. Meanwhile the front and rear panels of the jersey remain unchanged with a closer knit and stretchy fabric.

New and updated lie-flat pockets are spacious

Another area of large change are around the rear pockets. A three pocket system is still implemented, but the Pro Air 3.0 uses a folded top to provide a very smooth transition from jersey back to the pockets for a very sleek look. Interestingly, whereas the 2.0 used a heavily perforated material on the outside of the pockets, the 3.0 is smooth. It also ditches the waterproof valuables pocket, but moves this from sitting internally to the main pocket to externally. The same zips are used, as well as the same elastic and silicone grip hem, plus folded hem sleeves and neck.

Sizes area available from XS up to XXL, with three colour options in the 'Drome' design, and a further two in the more toned-down 'Aether' design. Weight is 107g compared to 116g for the 2.0.

Performance

I was not a big fan of the previous generation of Pro Air jersey. I found that the fit was a bit off with the pockets sitting too high, while the overall jersey was a little too race fit. I found this also impacted breathability significantly. I’m very happy to see that the Pro Air 3.0 appears to have addressed all these points to make a jersey that not only improves across these areas, but creates a jersey that has become one of my favourites for warm weather riding.

The fabric itself is incredibly comfortable, aided further by the limited use of any silicone grippers. There aren’t any raw cut hems around the neck of the arms, but instead a stitched fold. If anything this is likely to be a bit more resilient long term as raw cuts on perforated materials I find tend to fray more easily. Thankfully with the material being so soft and perforated, a double layer fold does not result in any tightness or excessive warmth.

This jersey really is all about warm weather performance, as can be seen by the presence of perforated materials all across it. A new mesh material compared to the Pro Air 2.0 has been used which feels to be both a more open construction as well as more flexible. Around three quarters of the jersey sleeve is made up of this, while at the rear an even more open mesh has been used to further aid breathability.

It’s quite a long sleeve, as is the style, but I personally prefer a shorter sleeve for more tan coverage, but this is subjective. This more open mesh extends down the sides of the jersey. The result is a great dissipation of heat and does make quite a difference on hot days with intense efforts.

High levels of perforations across the back of the arm and side of the body.

At the front and rear of the jersey, a slightly more closed mesh four-way stretch material has been used, potentially improving aerodynamic performance without too much compromise to breathability. A bonded hem finish at the front looks both sleek and also durable, with silicone grippers across the rear hem of the jersey to keep everything nicely in place even with fuller pockets. The front and rear panels of the jersey are also where the majority of logos are present, ten different ones to be precise, to go with the four on the sleeves.

Somehow, it manages to look impressively smart and weirdly understated, while also being vulgar and flashy, but that might just be me. I like a garish and outlandish style, but the uniformity of using various logo designs of MAAP items gone by works rather than it being a smorgasbord of assorted junk across the jersey. I’m also a big fan of the colours used, this lavender pink in particular looks great while the white and navy options also look very smart. For those wanting a more simple design, the Pro Air 3.0 is available in the more muted and subtle Aether design with the same technical elements.

The smorgasbord of MAAP logos actually looks quite good to me

Another great area of progress on the Pro Air 3.0 compared to the 2.0, are the pockets. Interestingly these are no longer mesh, but a more solid material with a bonded hem rather than stitch folded. This results in something far sleeker which sit flat against the back when riding, while also being a bit more structured and supported. I again personally like this, as for long days in the saddle with full pockets I hate being able to feel them moving around. These are also fitted lower down than the Pro Air 2.0, making them more easily accessible without the need for exaggerated shoulder mobility.

A valuable pockets with a zip is also present, and sits externally to the rear pockets rather than internally. I hated that internal design as it’s where I store my keys, and would result in them digging into my back. It’s no longer waterproofed, but for hot weather riding I prefer that it is more breathable and means contents do dry out with the breathability. You wouldn’t ideally wear this in wet weather given the coolness of the jersey anyway.

The zip-up valuables pocket now sits externally to the cargo pockets, a great improvement

Value

Value is always going to be fairly subjective, and I am of the mind that a jersey costing £165 really needs to have some aero data and claims to go with it, or perform absolutely exceptionally as a comfortable jersey. In terms of overall comfort and usability in hot weather, the Pro Air 3.0 certainly does perform well, while almost every area of it feels refined and improved compared to the 2.0.

I find it significantly more comfortable and generally better performing than the likes of the Pas Normal Studios Essential jersey, and more practical than the Le Col Pro Air jersey, both at a similar price. An added bonus is the level of recycled materials that Maap uses in this jersey too. If you can afford the added cost often associated with more environmentally friendly clothing, I think it’s a good cause to get behind.

Where the stiff competition comes in is the likes of the Castelli Aero Race 8S jersey, which features a huge amount of perforation and hot weather performance, paired with aero sleeves and design cues. Where that jersey lacks though is a tighter race fit, smaller pockets, and no valuables pocket; it’s not quite the right jersey for an all-day adventure.

There are of course cheaper jersey options out there, and for a lot of UK weather conditions I would say they perform at a similar level comfort wise for a good amount less cost. However when the weather gets warmer, and having a cooler more breathable jersey makes a noticeable impact on comfort, the MAAP Pro Air 3.0 does start to shine. For longer adventures in the heat, or fast paced group rides where effort levels are high as are temperatures, this jersey excels.

The sleeves grip well even without silicone grippers, but come down quite far for a summer jersey

Verdict

When it comes to a combination of warm weather temperature management and long distance comfort, the Maap Pro Air 3.0 jersey is an exceptional performer. Recycled materials are both high quality and very comfortable, while the fit has been improved to remain close fitting yet more comfortable than the previous generation.

There is very little to criticise on this jersey. The design I love, but that’s subjective, as is my preference for shorter sleeve. However at this price, there are similarly breathable jerseys that add aero performance. It’s not the greatest value, but for what it’s aimed at doing, it does that very well.