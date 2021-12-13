When is the cut-off for Christmas delivery at the biggest cycling retailers?

With less than two weeks to go, Christmas day is fast approaching. If, like most of us, you're in the throes of Christmas shopping panic, we've got you covered. If you're not sure what to buy people, we've got you covered with our guide to the best gifts for cyclists, but if you're worried that you've left it too late to order things in time, everything you need to know is here.

With all the gift-buying taking up precious brain space, make sure you're aware of when retailers' last orders are for delivery in time for Christmas. Whether it's a gift you're buying for someone else, or that essential component to get your bike ready for the Festive 500, it would be terrible to spend so much time looking and then missing it by a day.

To make life easy, we've gathered intel from all of the major cycling retailers and listed their last order dates below, so if you know you'll be shopping with a few of them, you can plan accordingly and get your orders in before you have to resort to gift cards.

Competitive Cyclist Competitive Cyclist has several shipping options that all come with their own cut-off date. For economy shipping, you must order by December 13, 5pm EST.

For standard shipping, order by December 17, 12pm EST.

Two-day shipping is still available up until December 22, 5pm EST.

Finally, you can get next-day air delivery until December 23, 12pm EST.

Jenson USA Jenson USA is currently not advertising its cut-off date for Christmas delivery. We will update this as soon as it does.

Rei Rei recommends ordering by 9am PT on December 17 for delivery in time for Christmas. Alternatively, you can have your order delivered to your nearest REI store on the same day, and this service will be available until 6pm PT on December 24 for most stores (check individual store hours first).

Wiggle Wiggle has a full table of last post dates amongst its international postage terms and conditions (scroll to the bottom of the list) In the US, the cut-off for bikes is today, December 13. The cut-off for free/standard delivery has already been and gone, but you can still get express/courier delivery until December 17. In the UK, the cut-off for bikes is tomorrow, December 14, free/standard delivery is available until December 16, express/courier until December 21, and you can also take advantage of next day delivery until December 22.

ProBikeKit ProBikeKit is currently not advertising its cut-off date for Christmas delivery, and we will update this as soon as it does.

Rapha Rapha has listed its cut-off shipping dates as follows: In the US, standard delivery ends at 3pm on December 17, while you can still access two-day Express delivery until December 21 and Overnight delivery until December 22. In the UK, order standard deliveries by 3pm on December 20, and Express deliveries by December 23.

Chain Reaction Cycles Chain Reaction Cycles is partnered with Wiggle and provides the same full list of cut-off dates by country. In the US, the cut-off for bikes is today, December 13. The cut-off for free/standard delivery has already been and gone, but you can still get express/courier delivery until December 17. No time has been specified yet. In the UK, the cut-off for bikes is tomorrow, December 14, free/standard delivery is available until December 16, express/courier until December 21, and you can also take advantage of next day delivery until December 22. No time has been specified yet.

Tredz Tredz will deliver your order before Christmas if they're placed by Sunday, December 19.

Sigma Sports Sigma Sports is offering Priority 1st Class delivery until December 19.

Evans Cycles Evans Cycles has provided a full list of cut-off dates for its pre-Christmas deliveries. Standard delivery is guaranteed when ordered by December 19, and the Next-Day delivery cut-off is December 22. Click and collect is available until December 19.

Rutland Cycling Rutland Cycling is currently not advertising its cut-off date for Christmas delivery, and we will update this as soon as it does.

Hargroves Cycles Hargroves Cycles provides guaranteed pre-Christmas delivery on everything from small parts, clothing and accessories, to bikes and large items, provided they're ordered by December 19. It will continue shipping up until December 24, so there's a possibility that some orders made after the 19th will arrive on time, but there's no guarantee.

Cyclestore Cyclestore is currently not advertising its cut-off date for Christmas delivery, and we will update this as soon as it does.

Pure Electric Pure Electric has a cut-off date of December 20 for pre-Christmas delivery.

