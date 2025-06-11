Recommended reading

Peacock TV is the only place to view the best live cycling coverage in 2025 – and a Peacock TV Gift Card might just make you the MVP this Father's Day

If you're looking for a last-minute Father's Day present, a Peacock streaming subscription is the gift that keeps on giving for your cycling fan dad

Tadej Pogacar on the start line of the 2024 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)

If your dad is a cycling fan, and you're on the hunt for a cycling-themed gift for Father's Day, which, by the way, lands this weekend on Sunday, 15th of June. Then, an easy win purchase that any cycling mad dad will just love is a streaming gift card for Peacock TV.

In the US, Peacock is the only place to view live coverage of the biggest cycling races in 2025. Peacock Gift Cards are available in various amounts from $25 up to $150, which can be used anytime, allowing dad to choose what coverage he'd like to watch.

Peacock TV Gift Cards
Peacock TV Gift Cards: at Peacock TV

Peacock TV has way more than just the best live US cycling coverage. With 50+ always-on channels, and around 80,000+ hours of the best in TV and movies available to stream anytime. There's plenty of other sport to watch, so any sports fan dad can watch Golf, NFL and Premier League soccer..Gift Cards for Peacock come in either $25, $50, $100 and $150 denominations.

Buy Peacock TV digital gift cards in time for Father's Day.

Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.

