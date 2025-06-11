Peacock TV is the only place to view the best live cycling coverage in 2025 – and a Peacock TV Gift Card might just make you the MVP this Father's Day

If your dad is a cycling fan, and you're on the hunt for a cycling-themed gift for Father's Day, which, by the way, lands this weekend on Sunday, 15th of June. Then, an easy win purchase that any cycling mad dad will just love is a streaming gift card for Peacock TV.

In the US, Peacock is the only place to view live coverage of the biggest cycling races in 2025. Peacock Gift Cards are available in various amounts from $25 up to $150, which can be used anytime, allowing dad to choose what coverage he'd like to watch.

Peacock TV usually costs $7.99 a month, so even with a $25 option, it means that, for example, he could view the 2025 Tour de France in its entirety. Plus, all the thousands of hours of streaming content and other live sports coverage, too.

Peacock has the exclusive TV rights to the Tour de France and many other major races in the US in 2025, including the La Vuelta a España , Critérium du Dauphiné , the Tour de France Femmes , and much more, so a Peacock Gift Card means you'll be ticking all the boxes as the MVP of Father's Day.

The beauty of a gift card from Peacock, if you've maybe forgotten, is that they are digital. So in just a few clicks, the deal is done, and you can decide the amount and how it's delivered – either via email, text or post, straight to dad on the big day. Simple.

With Peacock's cycling coverage being so intensive, there may be times when subscribers from the US are travelling around the globe and find their access blocked due to geo-restrictions.

Handily, there is a clever piece of internet trickery known as a Virtual Private Network, or VPN, which allows your devices to appear as if they are in another country to wherever you are in the world, meaning you can access your usual streaming services even when abroad. VPNs also come with a host of privacy and protection benefits for your internet usage.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar believe the best VPN service on the market right now is NordVPN , which also has a fantastic offer currently available, perfect to perhaps gift alongside a Peacock subscription.