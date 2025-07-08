'An enormous lack of respect' - fans standing on cemetery graves to watch Tour de France stage 2 finale sparks indignation

Spectators massing eight kilometres from line used gravestones to get better view

Tour de France stage 2: spectators mass on gravestones close to the finish (Image credit: France TV)

The Tour de France fans who stood on cemetery graves to get a better view of the finale of stage 2 have been criticised by the families whose relatives are buried there.

Dozens of spectators gathered in the cemetery of the village of Saint-Etienne-au-Mont, close to the stage 2 finish at Boulogne-sur-Mer, to get a better view of the race speeding past on an adjacent road.

