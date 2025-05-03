How to watch the 2025 Tour de Romandie – Live streams for big weekend finale

Carlos Rodriguez beat Aleksandr Vlasov to victory at the 2024 Tour de Romandie. The pair return to the race this year

Watch the Tour de Romandie from April 29 to May 4, the race taking place in Switzerland to continue the 2025 stage racing season in the build-up to the Giro d'Italia.

Get all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

Tour de Romandie: Key information ► Date: April 29 - May 4 ► Location: Switzerland ► Category: UCI WorldTour ► TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Flobikes (US), FloBikes (Canada) ► Free stream: L'Equipe TV (France) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The stage racing season continues at the Tour de Romandie this week as a host of top riders head to Switzerland to take on the week-long race.

Look out for riders including Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), and Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) on the start list.

They'll be taking on six days of tough racing, including mountain stages to Cossonay and Thyon 2000, plus a final day time trial which could decide the overall winner.

The race will be available on several platforms across the world, with live streaming options as well. Read on for all the details on how to watch the Tour de Romandie online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch the Tour de Romandie in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the Tour de Romandie on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

The race is on TNT Sports 4 on TV and Discovery+ online. You can get TNT Sports on your TV through various pay-TV packages, while Discovery+ subscriptions cost £30.99 a month.

How to watch the Tour de Romandie in the USA

The Tour de Romandie will be aired by cycling streaming service FloBikes in the USA.

A subscription to the streaming service will set you back $30 a month, with reductions for yearly plans at $150.

How to watch the Tour de Romandie in Canada

In Canada, the Tour de Romandie will be shown live on the cycling streaming service FloBikes.

A subscription to Flobikes, which has pretty much every race you could wish to want for Canadian viewers, costs $39.99 a month or $203.88 for the year.

Can I watch the Tour de Romandie in Australia?

The Tour de Romandie will unfortunately not be available for live streaming in Australia as neither SBS nor Staylive hold the rights to the race.

Can I watch the Tour de Romandie for free?

The 2025 edition of the Tour de Romandie will be shown for free in the host country of Switzerland through public broadcaster SRF. You can watch on TV or live on the SRF website.

There is also free coverage for fans in France through L'Equipe TV.

How to watch the Tour de Romandie from anywhere

Travelling outside your home country during the Tour de Romandie? Don't worry about the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms use. You can always employ a VPN for a safe way to access your streaming accounts from another country.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

