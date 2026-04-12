‘I knew this is a race that suits me’ - Franziska Koch crowns breakthrough spring campaign with Paris-Roubaix Femmes victory

On the one hand, Franziska Koch (FDJ United-Suez) winning Paris-Roubaix Femmes, only her fourth pro victory, was a surprise – on the other hand, it wasn’t a surprise at all: From the start of the season, the 25-year-old German champion has been racing exceptionally well, and she crowned her spring campaign with the famous Roubaix pavé trophy.

“It’s unbelievable. I dreamt of winning this race since the first edition. I finished top-ten there and realised that this crazy race is a race for me. There is always some chaos, so I knew this is a race that suits me. We had such a good start with the team this season. Demi won last week, and the team was really seeing I had great shape. To finish it off today is amazing,” Koch said at the post-race press conference.

Coming from a true cycling family, Koch has been connected to the sport her entire life, trying several disciplines in her youth.

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“Even my grandparents raced their bikes, and my parents met at a race as well. At my first race, I was nine years old, I was basically at cycling races since I was born. When I grew up, I was multi-discipline, road, MTB, track, that gave me some good bike skills which definitely helped me here,” she looked back on her youth.

In the first women’s edition in 2021, Koch finished seventh at only 20 years of age. She missed the 2022 edition due to injury but raced in Roubaix every year since, and although she did not achieve any personal results, the added experience in this unique race paid off this year.

“It’s a special race. You can make the best plan, but so much can happen on the road. Every one of my teammates could have won as well. We had to race as a team, so we made the decision that I’m one of leaders today. My teammates were sacrificing themselves to position me, riding full gas from the first sectors. I was one of the protected riders, and I want to say thanks to the team,” Koch said.

Since turning pro in 2019, she has spent seven seasons on the same team (under various names as Team Sunweb, Team DSM, Team dsm-firmenich, dsm-firmenich PostNl, and Picnic PostNL). Ahead of the 2026 season, Koch signed with FDJ United-Suez, joining a star-studded roster with Demi Vollering, Elise Chabbey, and Juliette Berthet.

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Koch immediately slotted into a high-profile as the last support rider for the team’s leader and was crucial to the victories of Vollering and Chabbey in the Omloop Nieuwsblad, Strade Bianche, and Tour of Flanders. After her support duties were over, Koch still finished in the top-ten herself in all three races as well as Dwars door Vlaanderen before winning in Roubaix.

“I don’t think there’s a secret to it. I joined FDJ this year and also changed coach. The whole environment is new for me. I’m really happy, and a happy athlete is a good athlete. The whole team is just working together really well. It’s really important to have a good environment, and that you’re on the fastest bike helps as well,” said Koch.

With one of the biggest one-day races now on her palmarès, Koch could be looking forward to an even more prominent role on the team, but she stressed that she would be happy to assume a support role again in the future.

“I love winning, but I also love winning with the team. Whatever the tactics are in different races, I will be fully committed. If you have the strongest riders, you have to play the game. I like winning myself, but if I can help Demi win a race it’s also satisfying,” she explained her team player mindset.