'It's been my goal to win this race and point to the sky' – Wout van Aert dedicates Paris-Roubaix victory to late teammate as past misfortune gave him 'knowledge to pull it off'

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Belgian dedicated victory to Michael Goolaerts, admitting 'I like to believe that he gave me a bit of extra power'

Winner Team Visma - Lease a Bike&#039;s Belgian rider Wout van Aert celebrates on the podium of the 123rd edition of the Paris-Roubaix
Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) gives a heartfelt scream while hoisting the pavé trophy after winning Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the pandemonium that he created within the velodrome and around the world by finally winning Paris-Roubaix at the seventh time of asking, Wout van Aert didn't put it down to him performing at a level above previous editions.

In his post-race winner's press conference, Van Aert spoke candidly about how his relationship with Paris-Roubaix was instantly shaped by the death of his former teammate Michael Goolaerts during the Visma rider's debut Hell of the North, before opening up on what was running through his mind as he went to battle with Tadej Pogačar, and how luck proved to be on his side.

The Belgian led the charge in the Arenberg Trench before being hamstrung by a puncture shortly after the Slovenian had suffered a similar fate on the 16th sector of pavé. Van Aert was able to rejoin the lead group and then launch a race-deciding attack that only Pogačar could follow. When the velodrome arrived, he used his sprint power to storm past the road world champion on the final track bank.

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The Visma-Lease a Bike rider was able to answer Pogačar's effort, and opted for a more defensive approach from there on in, but his belief in his own chances wasn't dampened.

The Belgian spoke of sacrifices to achieve victories such as today's at Paris-Roubaix, describing the manner of victory, beating world champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) in the velodrome, as a "dream come true" but also pointed, literally, to someone he'd lost at this race eight years ago.

Van Aert's Vérandas Willems-Crelan teammate, Michael Goolaerts, tragically lost his life during the 2018 edition of the race.

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Pete Trifunovic
Pete Trifunovic
Engagement Editor

Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.

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