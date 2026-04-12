Mathieu van der Poel suffers double mechanical in Forest of Arenberg, forced to walk back against traffic after pedal issues

A mechanical forced Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) off and running along the decisive Trouée d'Arenberg with 94km to go, while his rivals Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) and World Champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) left him behind at Paris-Roubaix.

Van der Poel appeared to puncture along the gnarly cobblestone sector and quickly dismounted his bike at the side of the road. His teammate Jasper Philipsen offered his own bike, but Van der Poel couldn't seem to clip into the pedals.

Philipsen ran alongside Van der Poel while the Dutchman struggled to clip in, before he ultimately got off his teammate's bike and handed it back to Philipsen.

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Meanwhile, Tibor del Grosso, who was in a following group, pulled over to the side of the road and calmly swapped his front wheel into Van der Poel's now-abandoned bike.

In the process, with an air of absolute composure, Van der Poel walked back, against the flow of traffic, to his bike.

With a new front wheel, Van der Poel got going again but had lost valuable time to the front group.

He was then was forced to stop a second time with 91km to go, still on the Arenberg, because he could still not clip into his pedals. Now, over two minutes behind, it appeared his race was over.

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Van der Poel ultimately got back up and running again and settled into a third group on the road, 2:11 behind the lead group led by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).