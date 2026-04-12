Mathieu van der Poel suffers double mechanical in Forest of Arenberg, forced to walk back against traffic after pedal issues
Reigning champion couldn't clip into Jasper Philipsen's bike, so walks back to collect his own as Tibor Del Grosso swaps wheels
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A mechanical forced Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) off and running along the decisive Trouée d'Arenberg with 94km to go, while his rivals Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) and World Champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) left him behind at Paris-Roubaix.
Van der Poel appeared to puncture along the gnarly cobblestone sector and quickly dismounted his bike at the side of the road. His teammate Jasper Philipsen offered his own bike, but Van der Poel couldn't seem to clip into the pedals.
Philipsen ran alongside Van der Poel while the Dutchman struggled to clip in, before he ultimately got off his teammate's bike and handed it back to Philipsen.Article continues below
Meanwhile, Tibor del Grosso, who was in a following group, pulled over to the side of the road and calmly swapped his front wheel into Van der Poel's now-abandoned bike.
In the process, with an air of absolute composure, Van der Poel walked back, against the flow of traffic, to his bike.
With a new front wheel, Van der Poel got going again but had lost valuable time to the front group.
He was then was forced to stop a second time with 91km to go, still on the Arenberg, because he could still not clip into his pedals. Now, over two minutes behind, it appeared his race was over.
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Van der Poel ultimately got back up and running again and settled into a third group on the road, 2:11 behind the lead group led by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).
Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.
She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
- Josh CroxtonAssociate Editor (Tech)
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