Mid-race scare for Tadej Pogačar after puncture, neutral spare bike sees race favourite off the back at Paris-Roubaix

News
By published

Untimely puncture at 120km to go sees World Champion forced onto Shimano neutral bike

Tadej Pogacar forced onto spare shimano bike
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar's plans of winning Paris-Roubaix were cast into doubt after a mid-race puncture while racing across the 22nd pavé sector - Quérénaing à Maing - saw him off the back and chasing on a Shimano neutral support bike.

The World Champion punctured with 120km to go over the cobblestones, with video footage showing him pulling over to the side of the pavé with a spinning rear wheel.

Article continues below

Racing on a spare bike, Pogačar quickly started his chase, among the race's second group. His team vehicle subsequently reached him with 115km to go, where he stopped again, dismounting the neutral support bike and remounting a familiar machine; his own team-issued spare.

It wasn't until 113km to go that Pogačar's UAE Team Emirates-XRG realised he was no longer in the group.

Teammates António Morgado, Nils Politt and Mikkel Bjerg dropped back from the front group to wait for their leader, and once connected, they still remained roughly 20 seconds behind the leading group as the peloton hit the Haveluy à Wallers with 105km remaining, where Mathieu van der Poel drove the pace on the front.

Video footage then showed Pogačar move to the front of the second group in a desperate attempt to close the gap, just as his rival Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) launched an attack off the front of the race.

But the World Champion appeared to rescue his race with 98km to go, reconnecting with the front group just ahead of the Trouée d'Arenberg.

TOPICS
Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Editor

Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.