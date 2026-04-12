'Expensive mistake' costs Lotte Kopecky shot at Paris-Roubaix Femmes podium

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SD Worx-Protime rider came home over a minute behind lead trio

Belgian Lotte Kopecky of SD Worx-Protime pictured in action during the women&#039;s Paris-Roubaix cycling race
After a positioning mistake, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) gave chase but could not close the gap to the lead group (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky saw her chances of further Paris-Roubaix Femmes success drift down the cobbles of northern France after a momentary loss of position on one of the race's key pavé sectors.

The SD Worx-Protime rider ultimately crossed the line fourth, bettering Megan Jastrab (UAE Team ADQ) in a sprint for the minor places, but it'll be little consolation to the two-time road world champion and 2024 winner of the Hell of the North.

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"I was too far [back] on Mons-en-Pévèle," Kopecky began, before adding that at first, all hope wasn't lost. "We had Blanka [Vas] in it, so actually it was good."

Kopecky didn't make any excuses for the missed opportunity of adding another Paris-Roubaix title to her palmarès, though.

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Pete Trifunovic
Pete Trifunovic
Engagement Editor

Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.

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