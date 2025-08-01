How to watch Clásica San Sebastián 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage

The peloton passes "the Concha" beach prior to the 2024 Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa

Watch the Donostia San Sebastián Klasiko , also known as the Clásica San Sebastián, on Saturday August 2, 2025.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG feature Isaac Del Toro and Juan Ayuso, while a large number of riders in the field return to action from the Tour de France, including Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Oscar Onley (Picnic-PostNL).

Get all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

Clásica San Sebastián: Key information ► Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025 ► Location: Donostia/San Sebastián, Spain ► Category: UCI WorldTour ► TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | FloBikes (Canada & US) l SBS (Australia) ► Free stream: RTVE in Spain, RAI Play in Italy, and VRT and RTBF in Belgium ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The one-day Spanish WorldTour race returns for a 44th edition, with the traditional start and finish overlooking the sandy beaches of San Sebastián. The 211km route includes a series of steep Basque climbs, with 4,150 metres of elevation gain.

Climbs of Jaizkibel and Erlaitz are expected to reduce the peloton to the main players, before final attacks are launched on the ascent of Murgil-Tontorra (2km at 9.6%) with less than 10km to go.

The race will be available on several platforms across the world, with live streaming options as well. Read on for all the details on how to watch Clásica San Sebastián online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Clásica San Sebastián for free?

In the host country Spain, Clásica San Sebastián will be broadcast with free coverage on RTVE (including Teledeporte) and EITB (local Basque Country channel).

The broadcast will begin at 14:30 on ETB1, and will be live with commentary provided by Fermín Aramendi, Xabier Usabiaga, and Alfonso Arroyo. The race can also be followed in detail in Spain on Euskadi Irratia, Radio Euskadi, and eitb.eus.

If you are in Italy or Belgium, free-to-air broadcasts are also available, with the action on RAI Play in Italy and VRT in Belgium.

Not in one of these countries right now? Geo-restrictions apply, but if that's where you usually watch your cycling, then you can still get your access by using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch Clásica San Sebastián from anywhere

Travelling outside your home country during the Clásica San Sebastián? Don't worry about the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms use. You can always employ a VPN for a safe way to access your streaming accounts from another country.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

How to watch Clásica San Sebastián in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Clásica San Sebastián on TNT Sports on Saturday, August 2.

You can get TNT Sports on your TV through various pay-TV packages, while Discovery+ subscriptions cost £30.99 a month.

How to watch Clásica San Sebastián in the USA

Clásica San Sebastián will be streamed live on FloBikes in the USA.

FloBikes is one of the verticals in the FloSports family. A monthly plan runs $29.99 a month, and there is a 41% discount with an annual plan at $149.88, which brings the monthly rate down to $12.49.

How to watch Clásica San Sebastián in Canada

FloBikes has the rights to Clásica San Sebastián in Canada.

A subscription to FloBikes will cost CAN$39.99 a month, with reductions for yearly plans at CAN$203.88.

Can I watch Clásica San Sebastián in Australia?

You can tune in to SBS and SBS On Demand to watch the men's and women's Clásica San Sebastián in Australia.