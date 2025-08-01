How to watch Clásica San Sebastián 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage

By published

All the broadcast information for the one-day WorldTour race in the Basque Country

SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - AUGUST 10: A general view of the peloton passing &quot;The Concha&quot; beach prior to the 44th Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa 2024 a 236km one day race from San Sebastian to San Sebastian / #UCIWT / on August 10, 2024 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
The peloton passes "the Concha" beach prior to the 2024 Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Watch the Donostia San Sebastián Klasiko, also known as the Clásica San Sebastián, on Saturday August 2, 2025.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG feature Isaac Del Toro and Juan Ayuso, while a large number of riders in the field return to action from the Tour de France, including Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Oscar Onley (Picnic-PostNL).

Exclusive offer: NordVPN mega-deal

Exclusive offer: NordVPN mega-deal

70% off | Extra 4 months FREE | Amazon voucher

Just in time for the Tour de France, NordVPN is better value than ever. In this exclusive deal for Cyclingnews readers, you'll not only save over 70% on a two-year plan but also get an extra four months added on for free, plus up to $50/£50 in Amazon gift cards.

View Deal
Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.