How to make the most of the Black Friday cycling sales

The Black Friday feeding frenzy is underway and retailers around the web are offering countless deals on every kind of bike, cycling clothing, tech and accessory.

The tech team here at Cyclingnews has been busy gathering the Black Friday bike deals from everywhere into one place, and there are numerous lists of savings, including those from Wiggle, deals on GoPros and aero wheels.

But despite the swathes of great genuine deals out there this week, there are plenty of sales out there that see prices sneakily 'lowered' to those in place earlier this year, meaning some items aren't really on any kind of exclusive sale at all. In addition to that, savings can vary depending on what item you're looking at, with larger and more expensive items such as bikes featuring smaller percentage savings than items such as clothing or smaller accessories.

Having been hard at work at identifying and finding deals for some time already, and with plenty of preparation having gone into our Black Friday deals pages, we have picked up a number of tips on how to get the best Black Friday deals.

Read on for our top tips on how to make the most of spending your money this Black Friday.

Stick to the familiar

Nobody wants to grab what they think is a great deal only for their new goods to prove unreliable, faulty, or break after a few weeks or months of use. That's why we stick to well-known and reputable brands such as Garmin, Specialized, Wahoo, Rapha, and so on.

So, while you may be tempted when you come across a better deal on a clothing brand that you haven't heard of before rather than a major brand you're already familiar with, it might just be better to stick to what you know this Black Friday to avoid disappointment down the line.

Check out our deal pages

We have a team of writers working on searching, compiling and updating the best deals from around the internet, so why not make use of them?

From oversized pulley wheels and gravel shoes to smart bikes and Wiggle deals, we've got just about every base covered this Black Friday, with more deals coming in every day until Cyber Monday. All of our deals are picked out by our tech staff, so you know that they're chosen with knowledge and experience you can trust.

Don't buy anything you didn't already want

During Black Friday, it might be tempting to lunge for the best-looking deals around – even if you've taken our first and second points into account.

But before you buy, think if it's something you really need, or if you're just buying something because it's been subjected to a heavy discount. Remember, no matter what price you're paying for something and how that relates to the original price, you're still paying for something. If you don't need it, you probably won't use it, and if you don't use it, it was still a waste of money, even at that amazing 75% off deal price.

So, before browsing the deals pages or taking to Google, note down what you really need – whether it's winter gloves, a new turbo trainer for the dark nights ahead, or a new set of tyres – and stick to those items. Don't get distracted by those shiny deals on non-essential items.

Here is a CamelCamelCamel screenshot of the Garmin Edge 530's pricing (Image credit: CamelCamelCamel)

Compare prices and check the price history

Last but not least, this is an important one. As we noted above, don't get caught out by 'sales' which are really just artificially high prices lowered to the price point items were earlier on in the year.

It's a good time, then, to get a price history comparison tool in your bookmarks and check whether you're actually getting a deal or whether you're just paying an earlier RRP in the 'sale'. The 'Camelizer' is a very useful Chrome extension for anyone shopping on Amazon, or the website from which it bases its data, CamelCamelCamel, for anyone not using Chrome.

In addition to that, remember to compare prices across retailers, too. On Cyclingnews we've brought you the lowest of the low in terms of prices, but elsewhere don't forget to check the price of the items on your want list across various reputable retailers to make sure you're getting the best deal out there this Black Friday.

