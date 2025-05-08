Scicon Aeroscope cycling sunglasses review: Excellent lenses, but not the most comfortable shades

Cyclingnews Verdict

The Scicon Aeroscope glasses come in a nice overall package and have a large on-trend frame design and shape. Lens clarity is very good, and they are very adjustable. Nose piece comfort isn't as good for me, and the frames do get in the way somewhat when checking behind your shoulder.

Pros

  • +

    Clear, crisp lens performance

  • +

    Adjustability helps tailor-fit

  • +

    Funky, on-trend design and aesthetic

Cons

  • -

    The corner of the frame obstructs vision when looking behind

  • -

    May be on the large side for some riders

  • -

    The nose piece isn't the most comfortable

A man wearing a paor of scicon aeroscope sunglasses

Scicon Aeroscope

Price: £195 / $230 / €250

Weight: 38 grams / 1.34oz

Lens options: 10

It’s hard to escape the name Tadej Pogačar at present; the Slovenian World Champion is close to unbeatable right now, as he proved by winning La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège within the space of a few short days recently.

Design and aestheticsA large up to date frame design and wide range of options are available. 8/10
Field of visionVery good thanks to the big lens, only compromise by the frame when looking over your shoulder7/10
Lens performanceExcellent, zero complaints from me 9/10
Comfort and retentionExcellent retention, nose piece not quite as comfy for me7/10
Value for Money Good, included spare lens, two bags and a free lens replacement 8/10
Overally rating Row 6 - Cell 1 39/50 (78%)
