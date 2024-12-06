A first look at Demi Vollering's new S-Works Tarmac as Specialized announces sponsorship of FDJ-SUEZ for 2025

The Dutch former Tour de France champion is a big enough name to bring a bike sponsor along for the ride

FDJ Suez 2025
(Image credit: Specialized)

Today Specialized announced that it will be sponsoring the FDJ-SUEZ team for 2025, coinciding with both the team’s 25th anniversary and the signing of Dutch superstar rider Demi Vollering

This ends the French team’s long-standing partnership with Lapierre, and follows the same path as the FDJ men's team (though the two aren’t connected besides sharing a title sponsor), who swapped from Lapierre to Wilier for the 2024 season.

FDJ Suez 2025
Vollering will continue to race on an S-Works Tarmac SL8 for 2025
