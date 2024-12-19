Movistar reveal new white race jersey for 2025 as main sponsor extends for five more years

Men's WorldTour squad to kick off season at Tour Down Under, with women's team beginning campaign at Challenge de Mallorca

New signings Reusser and Castrillo show off Movistar&#039;s new jersey for 2025
New signings Reusser and Castrillo show off Movistar's new jersey for 2025 (Image credit: Movistar/Sprint Cycling)

Movistar have revealed their new white race kit for the 2025 season, alongside their full men's and women's rosters for the coming year.

At their 2025 team presentation on Wednesday, Spain's only WorldTour team also announced that their main sponsor, Telefónica, has extended its commitment for another five years. By 2029, this will mark 19 years of partnership.

