Movistar reveal new white race jersey for 2025 as main sponsor extends for five more years

Movistar have revealed their new white race kit for the 2025 season, alongside their full men's and women's rosters for the coming year.

At their 2025 team presentation on Wednesday, Spain's only WorldTour team also announced that their main sponsor, Telefónica, has extended its commitment for another five years. By 2029, this will mark 19 years of partnership.

Visually, the kit, produced by Spanish brand Gobik, is a move away from the primarily blue kits Movistar have fielded in recent seasons, however, still stays true to Telefonica's colours. Movistar described the inspiration as "digital brutalism to create a bold and modern design" that will stand out in the peloton.

Both the 28 men's and 18 women's WorldTour riders for 2025 were presented in the new kit at the revamped Espacio Movistar on Madrid's Gran Vía, with their nine new signings all in attendance.

Team general manager Eusebio Unzué confirmed that the men's team would start their season in Australia at the Tour Down Under and Villawood Men's Classic that precedes the WorldTour opener on January 18. The women's squad will kick off 2025 a week later at the Challenge de Mallorca.

Key leaders at Movistar are Enric Mas, Liane Lippert, Nairo Quintana and new signing Marlen Reusser. But for 2025, they also have a whole host of young talent through the likes of double Vuelta stage winner Pablo Castrillo, double junior world champion Cat Ferguson, and Giro stage winner Pelayo Sánchez.

After netting only one WorldTour win each for their men's and women's teams in 2024, Movistar will be looking to bounce back as soon as racing gets going again in January.

The extension from Telefónica will see one of cycling's oldest running teams continue to add to an already decorated history that dates back 45 years, from their days as Renault, with over 1,100 wins in that time.

"Telefónica identifies with the values of overcoming, work and sacrifice that sport embodies, which is why it is a source of satisfaction for us to be able to announce the extension until 2029 of our relationship with Movistar Team and with cycling, a discipline that has so many fans around the world," said Telefónica president José María Álvarez-Pallete.

"We are very grateful for the trust Telefónica has placed in us and we want to return it by meeting the objectives set," said Unzué. "We are putting together a very interesting team and we will have the opportunity to return it with results."