Uno-X's new zipless jersey is the sponsor's fastest ever, here's why the team won't wear it

Zipperless jerseys often seen in mountain biking, but rarely on the road

Despite not playing host to any road racing, December is usually a pretty busy month here at Cyclingnews thanks to the constant washing machine spin cycle of new kit, sponsor swaps, and general teases and releases for the 2025 season. We’re well into it now, with a tonne of new kits out, with Maap entering the WorldTour on the backs of Jayco-AlUla and Liv-AlUla-Jayco perhaps the biggest news thus far.

The big teams don’t always provide the most interesting news though, at least from a tech perspective. This year the most curious sponsor swap is perhaps from the Scandinavian Uno-X Mobility teams, which are swapping from, Belgian brand BioRacer to Danish brand Fusion, more in keeping with a team almost entirely composed of Scandinavian riders and staff.

