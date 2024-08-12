All that glitters is gold: A trio of custom Olympic Champion's bikes

The 2024 Paris Olympics are over, and life is probably rapidly returning to normal in the French capital after the city played host to some fantastic battles on both the road and track over the past few weeks.

Olympic road and time trial Champions have been crowned and as well as the glory, adulation, and medals that surely must come with being Olympic Champion, there's something even more important: Fancy custom bikes!

An Olympic Gold is worth shouting about, and just days after the games, we've seen special custom-painted bikes for the three Gold-winning road cycling athletes. We've rounded them up here with a custom Olympic bike check. We don't have much in the way of details on the new bikes yet but will include them as we get them from the brands themselves and riders' teams.

Remco Evenepoel has been pictured with a very flashy, very gold Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 to celebrate his Olympic road and time trial titles, Grace Brown has a custom gold Lapierre Aerostorm to race on after her crushing victory in the women's time trial, and finally, road race champion Kristen Faulkner has a very cool Cannondale LAB71 SuperSix Evo in the American flag stars and stripes colourway with gold accents, a bike that's sure to get die-hard Cannondale fan's pulses racing.

Olympic titles are surely worth celebrating, so kick back and enjoy these special custom paint jobs.

Grace Brown's Lapierre Aerostorm

Olympic time trial champion Grace Brown has an all-gold Lapierre Aerostorm to race on now. Lapierre has gone for an all-gold paint scheme with a white Lapierre logo.

Don't let the paint distract you though, there are some serious time-trial components fitted that highlight just what this bike is all about.

We've spotted an exotic Dash saddle, what look like WattShop time trial handlebar extensions, and the new Aero Continental Aero 111 tyre.

No fancy paint schemes here, it's block gold for the Olympic time trial champion! (Image credit: FDJ-SUEZ)

This shot really highlights the massive top tube / seat tube junction on the Aerostorm (Image credit: FDJ-SUEZ)

The obligatory gold medal 'bite test' seems to now extend to bike frames too (Image credit: FDJ-SUEZ)

'Golden Grace' - Think of the efforts this frame and paint represents (Image credit: FDJ-SUEZ)

Spot the superlight Dash saddle, WattShop aero extensions and Continental Aero 111 front tyre (Image credit: FDJ-SUEZ)

Remco Evenepoel's gold Tarmac SL8

We don't know yet if this is a celebratory model, or whether Evenepoel will race on this golden machine for at least the rest of the season, but we should soon find out though. We expect to see plenty of gold on Evenepoel's road and time-trial bikes over the next four years.

Specialized hasn't messed around here - The double Olympic champ gets the works (Image credit: Specialized)

We love this purposeful black to gold head tube paint (Image credit: Specialized)

This bike isn't fitted with the new limited edition Roval Rapide CLX II team wheels with the silver hub shells, though if it sees action in a race we suspect it will have them swapped in (Image credit: Specialized)

There has to be some gold flake in there somewhere, right? (Image credit: Specialized)

Kristen Faulkner's Stars and Stripes Cannondale

The Olympic women's road race champion has a custom painted Cannondale Supersix Evo which features a stars and stripes paint scheme to celebrate her status as National road race champion. This is supplemented with gold logos and accents to celebrate her new status as Olympic road champ; not a bad combo all told.

Cannondale write another chapter in its legendary history of cool custom paint jobs (Image credit: FDJ-SUEZ)

We wonder if this is gold leaf or paint? (Image credit: Cannondale)