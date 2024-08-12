All that glitters is gold: A trio of custom Olympic Champion's bikes
Custom gold bikes for Olympic Champions Grace Brown, Remco Evenepoel and Kristen Faulkner
The 2024 Paris Olympics are over, and life is probably rapidly returning to normal in the French capital after the city played host to some fantastic battles on both the road and track over the past few weeks.
Olympic road and time trial Champions have been crowned and as well as the glory, adulation, and medals that surely must come with being Olympic Champion, there's something even more important: Fancy custom bikes!
An Olympic Gold is worth shouting about, and just days after the games, we've seen special custom-painted bikes for the three Gold-winning road cycling athletes. We've rounded them up here with a custom Olympic bike check. We don't have much in the way of details on the new bikes yet but will include them as we get them from the brands themselves and riders' teams.
Remco Evenepoel has been pictured with a very flashy, very gold Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 to celebrate his Olympic road and time trial titles, Grace Brown has a custom gold Lapierre Aerostorm to race on after her crushing victory in the women's time trial, and finally, road race champion Kristen Faulkner has a very cool Cannondale LAB71 SuperSix Evo in the American flag stars and stripes colourway with gold accents, a bike that's sure to get die-hard Cannondale fan's pulses racing.
Olympic titles are surely worth celebrating, so kick back and enjoy these special custom paint jobs.
Grace Brown's Lapierre Aerostorm
Olympic time trial champion Grace Brown has an all-gold Lapierre Aerostorm to race on now. Lapierre has gone for an all-gold paint scheme with a white Lapierre logo.
Don't let the paint distract you though, there are some serious time-trial components fitted that highlight just what this bike is all about.
We've spotted an exotic Dash saddle, what look like WattShop time trial handlebar extensions, and the new Aero Continental Aero 111 tyre.
Remco Evenepoel's gold Tarmac SL8
We don't know yet if this is a celebratory model, or whether Evenepoel will race on this golden machine for at least the rest of the season, but we should soon find out though. We expect to see plenty of gold on Evenepoel's road and time-trial bikes over the next four years.
Kristen Faulkner's Stars and Stripes Cannondale
The Olympic women's road race champion has a custom painted Cannondale Supersix Evo which features a stars and stripes paint scheme to celebrate her status as National road race champion. This is supplemented with gold logos and accents to celebrate her new status as Olympic road champ; not a bad combo all told.
