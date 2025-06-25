Recommended reading

Arkéa-B&B Hotels in battle to survive for 2026 as both title sponsors pull out

'I'm confident, because I have some very serious leads' says team manager Hubert as Arkéa and B&B Hotels announce withdrawal

NEUHAUSEN AM RHEINFALL, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 20: Kevin Vauquelin of France and Team Arkea - B&amp;B Hotels - Yellow Leader Jersey competes during the 88th Tour de Suisse 2025, Stage 6 a 186.7km stage from Chur to Neuhausen am Rheinfall / #UCIWT / on June 20, 2025 in Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Arkéa-B&B Hotels and star rider Kévin Vauquelin at the recent Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

French men's WorldTour team Arkéa-B&B Hotels and its women's ProTeam counterpart Arkéa-B&B Hotels face an existential threat after both title sponsors confirmed that they would be pulling out of sponsorship at the end of the current season.

The team announced the news in a press release on Wednesday morning, confirming longstanding rumours that both bank/insurance group Crédit Mutuel Arkéa and hotel chain B&B Hotels would be withdrawing their title sponsorships.

