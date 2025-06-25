Recommended reading

Relegation Watch 2025: Tour de France will be key to WorldTour survival for Cofidis, Picnic-PostNl - analysis

Lotto's woes continue even with promotion on the horizon, Intermarché-Wanty enter worry-zone

Team Name

Current Total

Weekly Average

Projected Points

Projected Rank

Change

UAE Team Emirates XRG

87,933.63

782.51

101,236.37

1

0

Visma-Lease a Bike

60,917.85

433.42

68,285.94

2

0

Lidl-Trek

46,536.60

499.73

55,031.94

3

0

Soudal Quickstep

44,435.98

303.17

49,589.81

4

0

Ineos Grenadiers

41,067.64

310.35

46,343.58

5

0

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

37,360.01

285.62

42,215.58

6

0

Alpecin-Deceuninck

36,797.25

290.32

41,732.69

7

0

Bahrain Victorious

31,745.97

256.44

36,105.45

8

1

Groupama-FDJ

32,350.51

206.36

35,858.63

9

-1

Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

31,209.56

247.31

35,413.81

10

0

EF Education-Easypost

29,731.14

252.70

34,027.04

11

0

Movistar

27,837.79

238.77

31,896.89

12

1

Lotto

29,467.12

111.00

31,354.12

13

-1

XDS Astana Team

23,629.34

400.87

30,444.07

14

3

Israel-Premier Tech

26,798.33

202.12

30,234.37

15

-1

Jayco Alula

25,779.39

176.66

28,782.57

16

-1

Intermarché-Wanty

24,387.28

159.20

27,093.68

17

-1

Picnic PostNl

23,562.83

192.56

26,836.35

18

0

Cofidis

23,211.25

195.36

26,532.37

19

0

Uno-X Mobility

21,423.67

236.64

25,446.55

20

0

Arkea-B&B Hotels

20,455.00

179.64

23,508.88

21

0

Totalenergies

14,173.00

140.44

16,560.48

22

0

Tudor

13,077.33

182.32

16,176.77

23

0

Q36.5

11,143.48

165.68

13,960.04

24

0

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

