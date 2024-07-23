Tour de France 2024 tech wrap up: Who won with what?

With the dust already settling on from a Tour de France set for the history books we take a look beyond the riders and see what brands came away with the most wins from this year's race. 

This year looks to have been the year that really cemented the all-rounder superbike as the choice of the peloton with more stage wins than ever; the top seven on GC (except Jonas Vingegaard) all riding one bike for all the road stages. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Stage by stage: The winners
StageWinner (Team)BikeWheelsTyresTyre technologyGroupsetBrakes
1Romain Bardet (Team dsm-firmenich-PostNL)Scott Foil RCSyncross Vittoria Corsa ProTubelessShimanoDisc
2Kevin Vauquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels)Bianchi Oltre RC VisionVittoria Corsa ProTubelessShimanoDisc
3Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty)Cube Litening Aero C:68XNewman Continental GP5000 TT TRTublessShimanoDisc
4Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)Colnago V4Rs ENVEContinental GP5000s TRTubelessShimanoDisc
5Mark Cavendish (Astana Qasaqstan) Wilier Filante SLRVisionVittoria Corsa ProTubelessShimanoDisc
6Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla)Giant Propel Advanced SLCadexVittoria Corsa ProTubelessShimanoDisc
7Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quickstep) Specialized S-Works Shit TTRovalS-works Turbo CottonLatex inner tubesShimanoDisc
8Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty)Cube Litening Aero C:68XNewmanContinental GP5000 TT TRTubelessShimanoDisc
9Anthony Turgis (Team TotalEnergies) ENVE MeleeENVE Continental GP5000s TRTubelessShimanoDisc
10Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck)Canyon Aeroad CFRShimanoVittoria Corsa ProTubelessShimanoDisc
11Jonas Vingegaard (Team Jumbo-Visma)Cervélo R5ReserveVittoria Corsa Pro TubelessSRAMDisc
12Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty)Cube Litening Aero C:68XNewmanContinental GP5000 TT TRTubelessShimanoDisc
13Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck)Canyon Aeroad CFRShimanoVittoria Corsa Pro Tubeless ShimanoDisc
14Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)Colnago V4RsENVEContinental GP5000s TRTubelessShimanoDisc
15Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)Colnago V4Rs ENVEContinental GP5000s TRTubelessShimanoDisc
16Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck)Canyon Aeroad CFRShimanoVittoria Corsa Pro TubelessShimanoDisc
17Richard Carapaz (EF Education-Easy Post)Cannondale SuperSix Evo Lab71VisionVittoria Corsa Pro TubelessShimanoDisc
18Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Dstny)Orbea Orca Aero Oquo Vittoria Corsa ProTubelessShimanoDisc
19Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)Colnago V4RsENVEContinental GP5000s TRTubelessShimanoDisc
20Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)Colnago V4RsENVEContinental GP5000s TRTubelessShimanoDisc
21Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)Colnago V4RsENVEContinental GP5000 TT TRTubelessShimanoDisc
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Which bike brand won the most Tour de France stages?
Bike brandStage wins
Colnago6
Canyon3
Cube 3
Cannondale, Scott, Bianchi, Orbea, Specialized, Cervelo, Wilier, Giant, and Enve, 1
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Which wheel brand won the most Tour de France stages?
Wheel brandStage wins
ENVE7
Shimano, Newman, Vision3
Syncross, Roval, Cadex, Oquo, and Reserve1
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Which tyres won the most Tour de France stages?
BrandStage winsTyre typeStage wins
Vittoria10Tubeless10
Continental10Tubeless10
Specialized 1Clincher w/ latex inner tube1
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Which groupset brand won the most Tour de France stages?
BrandStage wins
Shimano20
SRAM1

