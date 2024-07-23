Tour de France 2024 tech wrap up: Who won with what?
What bikes, wheels, tyres and groupsets did best and which brands trailed behind?
With the dust already settling on from a Tour de France set for the history books we take a look beyond the riders and see what brands came away with the most wins from this year's race.
This year looks to have been the year that really cemented the all-rounder superbike as the choice of the peloton with more stage wins than ever; the top seven on GC (except Jonas Vingegaard) all riding one bike for all the road stages.
On his way to sealing the overall victory by over six minutes, Tadej Pogačar also claimed six individual stage wins the most that a winner has taken since Bernard Hinault in 1979 (the Tour also had 24 stages back then).
On top of the bikes you might expect to see on the podium of the Tour de France, there were also some less-expected brands that claimed their place in the 2024 Tour. From wheelsets to groupsets we unpack the tech winners and losers from this year's race.
|Stage
|Winner (Team)
|Bike
|Wheels
|Tyres
|Tyre technology
|Groupset
|Brakes
|1
|Romain Bardet (Team dsm-firmenich-PostNL)
|Scott Foil RC
|Syncross
|Vittoria Corsa Pro
|Tubeless
|Shimano
|Disc
|2
|Kevin Vauquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels)
|Bianchi Oltre RC
|Vision
|Vittoria Corsa Pro
|Tubeless
|Shimano
|Disc
|3
|Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty)
|Cube Litening Aero C:68X
|Newman
|Continental GP5000 TT TR
|Tubless
|Shimano
|Disc
|4
|Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)
|Colnago V4Rs
|ENVE
|Continental GP5000s TR
|Tubeless
|Shimano
|Disc
|5
|Mark Cavendish (Astana Qasaqstan)
|Wilier Filante SLR
|Vision
|Vittoria Corsa Pro
|Tubeless
|Shimano
|Disc
|6
|Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla)
|Giant Propel Advanced SL
|Cadex
|Vittoria Corsa Pro
|Tubeless
|Shimano
|Disc
|7
|Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quickstep)
|Specialized S-Works Shit TT
|Roval
|S-works Turbo Cotton
|Latex inner tubes
|Shimano
|Disc
|8
|Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty)
|Cube Litening Aero C:68X
|Newman
|Continental GP5000 TT TR
|Tubeless
|Shimano
|Disc
|9
|Anthony Turgis (Team TotalEnergies)
|ENVE Melee
|ENVE
|Continental GP5000s TR
|Tubeless
|Shimano
|Disc
|10
|Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|Canyon Aeroad CFR
|Shimano
|Vittoria Corsa Pro
|Tubeless
|Shimano
|Disc
|11
|Jonas Vingegaard (Team Jumbo-Visma)
|Cervélo R5
|Reserve
|Vittoria Corsa Pro
|Tubeless
|SRAM
|Disc
|12
|Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty)
|Cube Litening Aero C:68X
|Newman
|Continental GP5000 TT TR
|Tubeless
|Shimano
|Disc
|13
|Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|Canyon Aeroad CFR
|Shimano
|Vittoria Corsa Pro
|Tubeless
|Shimano
|Disc
|14
|Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)
|Colnago V4Rs
|ENVE
|Continental GP5000s TR
|Tubeless
|Shimano
|Disc
|15
|Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)
|Colnago V4Rs
|ENVE
|Continental GP5000s TR
|Tubeless
|Shimano
|Disc
|16
|Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|Canyon Aeroad CFR
|Shimano
|Vittoria Corsa Pro
|Tubeless
|Shimano
|Disc
|17
|Richard Carapaz (EF Education-Easy Post)
|Cannondale SuperSix Evo Lab71
|Vision
|Vittoria Corsa Pro
|Tubeless
|Shimano
|Disc
|18
|Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Dstny)
|Orbea Orca Aero
|Oquo
|Vittoria Corsa Pro
|Tubeless
|Shimano
|Disc
|19
|Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)
|Colnago V4Rs
|ENVE
|Continental GP5000s TR
|Tubeless
|Shimano
|Disc
|20
|Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)
|Colnago V4Rs
|ENVE
|Continental GP5000s TR
|Tubeless
|Shimano
|Disc
|21
|Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)
|Colnago V4Rs
|ENVE
|Continental GP5000 TT TR
|Tubeless
|Shimano
|Disc
Which bikes did best?
2024 saw a diverse winning pool of bikes with 12 manufacturers laying claim to a stage win. The number of bike brands sharing the wins has been on the rise from 2021 where only seven different manufacturers stood on the podium to 10 in both 2022 and 2023.
Coming out head and shoulders above the rest was Colnago's V4Rs which was ridden to six stage win victories and the overall GC by Pogačar. Following in a distant second place was the Canyon Aeroad ridden by Jasper Philipsen and Cube's Litening Aero C:68X with three wins a piece, though the Cube perhaps gets the second place on countback by virtue of also taking the green jersey.
Specialized, even with two of the pre-race podium contenders on its Tarmac SL8, only managed to come away with a single stage win with the Shiv TT.
Most certainly one of the teams hoping for more would have been Lidl-Trek who came away empty-handed with a poor showing for the newly released Gen 8 Madone after Mads Pedersen abandoned ahead of stage 8. For the first time since 2021, Ineos Grenadiers also came away with no wins having narrowly missed out on breakaway success with Michał Kwiatkowski on stage 18.
|Bike brand
|Stage wins
|Colnago
|6
|Canyon
|3
|Cube
|3
|Cannondale, Scott, Bianchi, Orbea, Specialized, Cervelo, Wilier, Giant, and Enve,
|1
ENVE streets ahead of the rest
Although only a sponsor of two teams in the race, ENVE is sitting pretty as the most successful wheel brand of this year's Tour. Adding to Pogačar's haul of stage wins was stage 9 winner Anthony Turgis (Team Total Energies) bringing the American brand to seven wins in 2024.
Vision provides more teams than any other with wheels with four teams rolling on the Metron range of carbon wheels. Along with Shimano and Newman, these brands all claimed three victories each. Biniam Girmay's three-stage wins en route to his overall green jersey win really solidified both Cube's and Newman's place in the tech rankings.
Out of the remaining brands that found their way across the finishing line first, it was Orbea's own wheel brand Oquo that is likely the least well known of the bunch of winners. Campenaerts' breakaway escapade gave Oquo its first Tour de France victory.
|Wheel brand
|Stage wins
|ENVE
|7
|Shimano, Newman, Vision
|3
|Syncross, Roval, Cadex, Oquo, and Reserve
|1
A gripping tyre battle
Tubeless tyres are here to stay with all but one of the stage wins from this year's Tour de France coming from tubeless systems. This makes sense as tubeless tyres have been shown to roll faster than both the tubular tyres, though some riders on Specialized sponsored teams still opt for cotton clinchers with latex inner tubes for wattage reasons.
It was a dead heat between the two most abundant tyre manufacturers in the peloton with Vittoria and Continental both taking 10 stage wins. The only exception to this came courtesy of time trial World Champion Remco Evenepoel on the stage 7 TT where he used Specialized's S-Works Turbo Cotton tyres with latex inner tubes to take his maiden Tour de France win.
|Brand
|Stage wins
|Tyre type
|Stage wins
|Vittoria
|10
|Tubeless
|10
|Continental
|10
|Tubeless
|10
|Specialized
|1
|Clincher w/ latex inner tube
|1
Shimano almost untouchable
2024 marks the first year that the Tour de France has been without a team using a Campagnolo groupset. This means that it was a two-horse race between Shimano and SRAM for stage honours.
From a numbers perspective, Shimano does have the upper hand on this front providing 18 of the 22 teams present with its flagship Dura-Ace Di2 groupset. The remaining four teams of Movistar, Lidl-Trek, Visma-Lease a Bike and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe all use SRAM's latest generation wireless Red AXS offering.
2024 was a particularly bad year for SRAM at the Tour de France coming away with a solitary win courtesy of Vingegaard on stage 11. Beyond this, the remaining 20 stages were all claimed by Shimano-equipped teams in a dominant display from the Japanese component manufacturer.
|Brand
|Stage wins
|Shimano
|20
|SRAM
|1
New bikes struggled for wins this year
The two biggest bike releases ahead of the Tour de France came from Trek with the new Madone and Pinarello with an update to the Dogma F. Neither of these brands managed much in the way of success with Kwiatkowski coming closest with a third place on stage 18.
Although not officially launched to the public until the last few stages Canyon did have more success with its new fourth-generation Aeroad. With three stage wins at the hands of Jasper Philipsen the new Aeroad CFR has got off to a flying start.
