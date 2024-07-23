Tour de France 2024 tech wrap up: Who won with what?

With the dust already settling on from a Tour de France set for the history books we take a look beyond the riders and see what brands came away with the most wins from this year's race.

This year looks to have been the year that really cemented the all-rounder superbike as the choice of the peloton with more stage wins than ever; the top seven on GC (except Jonas Vingegaard) all riding one bike for all the road stages.

On his way to sealing the overall victory by over six minutes, Tadej Pogačar also claimed six individual stage wins the most that a winner has taken since Bernard Hinault in 1979 (the Tour also had 24 stages back then).

On top of the bikes you might expect to see on the podium of the Tour de France, there were also some less-expected brands that claimed their place in the 2024 Tour. From wheelsets to groupsets we unpack the tech winners and losers from this year's race.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage by stage: The winners Stage Winner (Team) Bike Wheels Tyres Tyre technology Groupset Brakes 1 Romain Bardet (Team dsm-firmenich-PostNL) Scott Foil RC Syncross Vittoria Corsa Pro Tubeless Shimano Disc 2 Kevin Vauquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) Bianchi Oltre RC Vision Vittoria Corsa Pro Tubeless Shimano Disc 3 Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) Cube Litening Aero C:68X Newman Continental GP5000 TT TR Tubless Shimano Disc 4 Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) Colnago V4Rs ENVE Continental GP5000s TR Tubeless Shimano Disc 5 Mark Cavendish (Astana Qasaqstan) Wilier Filante SLR Vision Vittoria Corsa Pro Tubeless Shimano Disc 6 Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) Giant Propel Advanced SL Cadex Vittoria Corsa Pro Tubeless Shimano Disc 7 Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quickstep) Specialized S-Works Shit TT Roval S-works Turbo Cotton Latex inner tubes Shimano Disc 8 Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) Cube Litening Aero C:68X Newman Continental GP5000 TT TR Tubeless Shimano Disc 9 Anthony Turgis (Team TotalEnergies) ENVE Melee ENVE Continental GP5000s TR Tubeless Shimano Disc 10 Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) Canyon Aeroad CFR Shimano Vittoria Corsa Pro Tubeless Shimano Disc 11 Jonas Vingegaard (Team Jumbo-Visma) Cervélo R5 Reserve Vittoria Corsa Pro Tubeless SRAM Disc 12 Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) Cube Litening Aero C:68X Newman Continental GP5000 TT TR Tubeless Shimano Disc 13 Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) Canyon Aeroad CFR Shimano Vittoria Corsa Pro Tubeless Shimano Disc 14 Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) Colnago V4Rs ENVE Continental GP5000s TR Tubeless Shimano Disc 15 Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) Colnago V4Rs ENVE Continental GP5000s TR Tubeless Shimano Disc 16 Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) Canyon Aeroad CFR Shimano Vittoria Corsa Pro Tubeless Shimano Disc 17 Richard Carapaz (EF Education-Easy Post) Cannondale SuperSix Evo Lab71 Vision Vittoria Corsa Pro Tubeless Shimano Disc 18 Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Dstny) Orbea Orca Aero Oquo Vittoria Corsa Pro Tubeless Shimano Disc 19 Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) Colnago V4Rs ENVE Continental GP5000s TR Tubeless Shimano Disc 20 Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) Colnago V4Rs ENVE Continental GP5000s TR Tubeless Shimano Disc 21 Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) Colnago V4Rs ENVE Continental GP5000 TT TR Tubeless Shimano Disc

Claiming six stage wins on its way to overall victory Tadej Pogačar's Colnago V4RS came out on top a this year's Tour (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Which bikes did best?

2024 saw a diverse winning pool of bikes with 12 manufacturers laying claim to a stage win. The number of bike brands sharing the wins has been on the rise from 2021 where only seven different manufacturers stood on the podium to 10 in both 2022 and 2023.

Coming out head and shoulders above the rest was Colnago's V4Rs which was ridden to six stage win victories and the overall GC by Pogačar. Following in a distant second place was the Canyon Aeroad ridden by Jasper Philipsen and Cube's Litening Aero C:68X with three wins a piece, though the Cube perhaps gets the second place on countback by virtue of also taking the green jersey.

Specialized, even with two of the pre-race podium contenders on its Tarmac SL8, only managed to come away with a single stage win with the Shiv TT.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Most certainly one of the teams hoping for more would have been Lidl-Trek who came away empty-handed with a poor showing for the newly released Gen 8 Madone after Mads Pedersen abandoned ahead of stage 8. For the first time since 2021, Ineos Grenadiers also came away with no wins having narrowly missed out on breakaway success with Michał Kwiatkowski on stage 18.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Which bike brand won the most Tour de France stages? Bike brand Stage wins Colnago 6 Canyon 3 Cube 3 Cannondale, Scott, Bianchi, Orbea, Specialized, Cervelo, Wilier, Giant, and Enve, 1

ENVE wheels took substantially more wins than any other brand. (Image credit: Alen Milavec - Colnago)

ENVE streets ahead of the rest

Although only a sponsor of two teams in the race, ENVE is sitting pretty as the most successful wheel brand of this year's Tour. Adding to Pogačar's haul of stage wins was stage 9 winner Anthony Turgis (Team Total Energies) bringing the American brand to seven wins in 2024.

Vision provides more teams than any other with wheels with four teams rolling on the Metron range of carbon wheels. Along with Shimano and Newman, these brands all claimed three victories each. Biniam Girmay's three-stage wins en route to his overall green jersey win really solidified both Cube's and Newman's place in the tech rankings.

Out of the remaining brands that found their way across the finishing line first, it was Orbea's own wheel brand Oquo that is likely the least well known of the bunch of winners. Campenaerts' breakaway escapade gave Oquo its first Tour de France victory.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Which wheel brand won the most Tour de France stages? Wheel brand Stage wins ENVE 7 Shimano, Newman, Vision 3 Syncross, Roval, Cadex, Oquo, and Reserve 1

Best road bike wheels : Our pick of the best wheelset upgrades

Best lightweight wheels: Shallow wheels for climbing and accelerating fast

A gripping tyre battle

Vittoria and Continental both took 10 stage wins with their tubeless tyre options. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Tubeless tyres are here to stay with all but one of the stage wins from this year's Tour de France coming from tubeless systems. This makes sense as tubeless tyres have been shown to roll faster than both the tubular tyres, though some riders on Specialized sponsored teams still opt for cotton clinchers with latex inner tubes for wattage reasons.

It was a dead heat between the two most abundant tyre manufacturers in the peloton with Vittoria and Continental both taking 10 stage wins. The only exception to this came courtesy of time trial World Champion Remco Evenepoel on the stage 7 TT where he used Specialized's S-Works Turbo Cotton tyres with latex inner tubes to take his maiden Tour de France win.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Which tyres won the most Tour de France stages? Brand Stage wins Tyre type Stage wins Vittoria 10 Tubeless 10 Continental 10 Tubeless 10 Specialized 1 Clincher w/ latex inner tube 1

Shimano almost untouchable

2024 marks the first year that the Tour de France has been without a team using a Campagnolo groupset. This means that it was a two-horse race between Shimano and SRAM for stage honours.

From a numbers perspective, Shimano does have the upper hand on this front providing 18 of the 22 teams present with its flagship Dura-Ace Di2 groupset. The remaining four teams of Movistar, Lidl-Trek, Visma-Lease a Bike and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe all use SRAM's latest generation wireless Red AXS offering.

2024 was a particularly bad year for SRAM at the Tour de France coming away with a solitary win courtesy of Vingegaard on stage 11. Beyond this, the remaining 20 stages were all claimed by Shimano-equipped teams in a dominant display from the Japanese component manufacturer.

SRAM managed only one victory with Shimano almost making it a clean sweep of stage wins. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Which groupset brand won the most Tour de France stages? Brand Stage wins Shimano 20 SRAM 1

New bikes struggled for wins this year

The only new bike ridden to a victory at this year's Tour was Canyon's updated Aeroad CFR with Jasper Philipsen taking three wins aboard it. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The two biggest bike releases ahead of the Tour de France came from Trek with the new Madone and Pinarello with an update to the Dogma F. Neither of these brands managed much in the way of success with Kwiatkowski coming closest with a third place on stage 18.

Although not officially launched to the public until the last few stages Canyon did have more success with its new fourth-generation Aeroad. With three stage wins at the hands of Jasper Philipsen the new Aeroad CFR has got off to a flying start.

All the tech from the 2024 Tour de France