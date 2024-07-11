Pro bike check: Neilson Powless' EF Education-EasyPost Cannondale SuperSix Evo

By
published

EF Education-EasyPost will be hoping the American can pull a maiden stage win out of the bag in the second half of the Tour de France

The SuperSix Evo Lab71 of EF Education-EasyPost is one of the most vibrant bikes in the WorldTour
The SuperSix Evo Lab71 of EF Education-EasyPost is one of the most vibrant bikes in the WorldTour (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

EF Education-EasyPost has had a mixed start to this year's Tour de France. On stage 3, Richard Carapaz took the Maillot Jaune however, the following day as the route took the peloton over the Col du Galibier he lost time to his GC rivals putting him outside the top 20 and more than five minutes back. 

With the team's hopes for a GC podium looking to be over, it is now time for the stage hunting to commence. One rider who will have a keen eye on crossing the finishing line with his hands in the air is 27-year-old Neilson Powless. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alex Hunt