Up close and personal with Mark Cavendish's record breaking custom WIlier Filante SLR
Tour de France stage win number 35 was won aboard a rather special Wilier
Mark Cavendish has had only one goal since claiming Tour de France stage win number 34 all the way back in 2021: Adding one more win to take the accolade of most stage wins of any rider in Tour de France history.
With 34 wins to his name, Cavendish was tied with legend Eddy Merckx, however on stage five of this year’s Tour into Saint Vulbas he sprinted into the history books by taking win number 35.
The victory was something that the whole world of cycling was overjoyed to see, with plenty of riders taking to social media to celebrate the record-breaking stage win.
Ahead of the race’s Grand Depart from Florence Cavendish revealed the custom-painted Wilier Filante SLR that he would be rolling around France on. The black frame gives way to vibrant bursts of colour towards the front of the frame, fork and bars.
The colour palette used signifies the colours that have defined Cavendish’s career with the yellow and green both symbolising the jerseys that he has worn at the Tour de France. In 2016 Cavendish enjoyed a stage one victory that put him in the yellow jersey for a single day, whilst he has enjoyed multiple days in green, ultimately claiming the points classification overall in 2011 and 2021.
The black, blue, and red make up the remaining colours of the UCI World Championship rainbow bands that Cavendish won in Copenhagen back in 2011.
The Wilier Filante SLR is one of two bikes available to Cavendish’s Astana Qazaqstan team taking up responsibilities as the team's dedicated aero bike. Although the Filante is undeniably an aero race machine it straddles the line between out and out aero bike and a more versatile all-rounder.
Wilier even states that the Filante SLR can be built up to hit the UCI minimum weight limit of 6.8kg. With the custom paint scheme and the build Cavendish used for the stage, his bike came in closer to 7.6kg
