A closer look at the unreleased Van Rysel FCR, as used by Decathlon AG2R at the Tour de France

By
published

The new aero bike has been spotted being used in the opening stages of the Tour de France

A side on shot of the unreleased Van Rysel FCR aero bike shows its deep section aero tube profiles
The unreleased bike has a distinctly single minded aero focus about it when compare to the do-it-all RCR Pro (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

One of the hottest bikes of 2024 looks to have a sibling joining its ranks after Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale riders were spotted on a new aero bike from French brand Van Rysel. 

In November last year, AG2R La Mondiale announced that French sporting retailer Decathlon would be joining as a co-title sponsor. With this announcement came the news that Decathlon’s premium cycling brand Van Rysel would be providing the team with its RCR Pro road bike

Alex Hunt