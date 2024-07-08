The newest livery in town: Up close with Primož Roglič's Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8
The newly named team arrived at the Tour de France with a new look to their S-Works Tarmac SL8 bikes
Coming into this year's Tour de France, Primož Roglič was considered one-quarter of the ‘big four’ GC riders of this era of cycling. Along with Remco Evenepoel, Tadej Pogačar and two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, they have won 10 out of the last 14 Grand Tours.
For 2024, Roglič made the move away from the Grand Tour juggernaut of Visma Lease a Bike in favour of pastures new at Bora-Hansgrohe. The move brought with it a complete change of equipment and the Slovenian star switched from Cervélo to Specialized.
It was only just before the Tour de France got underway that the Bora-Hansgrohe team officially revealed its new name and kit, becoming Red Bull Bora-Hansgrohe. The move saw the Austria-based energy drink manufacturer become a majority stakeholder in the team, bringing with it its eye-catching branding.
This move not only brought with it a new kit for the riders, but also a new paint scheme for the bikes. During the opening stages of this year's Tour de France, we got our hands on Roglič’s bike to take a closer look at the Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 that he will be hoping to give him wings when the race heads into the mountains.
Weighing a mere 30 grams over the UCI’s minimum weight limit of 6.8 kilos, the bike certainly won’t be holding Roglič back. The bike is also fitted with Specialized’s latest and greatest Roval Rapide CLX II Team wheels that upon their release the brand said were, “the fastest race wheels in the world.”
With only one mountain test under his belt so far at this year’s Tour, the form of Roglič is still somewhat unclear. Even though he took the overall victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné, he did falter on the final stage, and like Evenepoel and Vingegaard, he lost time to Pogačar on stage 4 when the Tour de France took a brief trip to the Alps on the way out of Italy.
Much like Evenepoel and Vingegaard, Roglič is returning to his best after the horror crash at Itulia Basque Country that saw him abandon the race, albeit fortunately without any broken bones.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1